Slik Talk is already getting a taste of his own medicine on social media as peeps remind him of the time he body-shamed Kamo Mphela on YouTube

Cassper Nyovest beating the internet troll in the Fame vs Clout fight opened the way for the peeps to finally be able to troll Slik back

The people are not holding back in dishing out the shade to Slik Talk and uplifting Kamo as they call on Slik to check his own body

The Twitter peeps are standing up for Kamo Mphela weeks after Slik Talk body-shamed her on his YouTube page. Seeing the loud-mouthed troll get pounded by Cassper Nyovest in the boxing ring gave peeps the confidence to finally give him a piece of his own medicine.

Slik Talk's big loss against Cassper Nyovest will surely haunt him all the way into 2022. The peeps on Twitter are avenging Kamo Mphela's horrible body shaming moment after getting a glimpse of the YouTuber's own body. Nobody is mincing their words as they share a piece of their minds.

@Thabiso165 wrote:

"Funny how Slik talk body-shamed Kamo Mphela but came into the ring wearing a XXXXL vest."

@Akimzulu1 said:

"A rugby player and he got knocked the f*** out. 2 He was body-shaming Kamo Mphela. How tf does he look. This dude is just tryna project himself to others nothing else. Everything he says is what he is suffering from."

@madikizelan tweeted:

"Kamo Mphela indirectly got her revenge."

@brazen_x added:

"650+ pounds of dead weight! Yet he had the nerve of body shaming Kamo Mphela. Men like him are problematic."

Just a month ago, The South African reported that Slik Talk hopped on his channel and said that Kamo Mphela was built like a Russian weightlifter. Tweeps find it funny that Kamo's moment of redemption came sooner than expected.

Back at it again: Slik Talk tears into Kamo Mphela in new viral video, SA left aghast

Briefly News reported that YouTuber Slik Talk again lit up the timeline after he dropped a heated video in which he savagely trolled local dancer and singer Kamo Mphela on Tuesday.

In the clip, Slik Talk first responds to Cassper Nyovest's recent tweet in which the rapper called him out for not responding to an email regarding the fight challenge that's been put out.

The video, which was seen by Briefly News but has not been published on our platforms due to language sensitivity issues, has been widely circulated on social media.

