‘Diep City’s Dawn Thandeka King Shuts Downs Rumours of Appearing on ’Uzalo’ Again

Diep City star Dawn Thandeka King has shut down the rumours suggesting she's set to appear on Uzalo again

The actress said it's highly impossible for her to make a return to the SABC 1 soapie because she's current a cast member of Diep City

Dawn has apparently been offered a new deal to return to Uzalo but she reportedly said she has no knowledge of such an offer

Diep City actress Dawn Thandeka King has denied the rumours that she's set to appear on Uzalo again. There's been rumours flying around that the talented actress had been approached by the SABC 1 telenovela's producers to return to the show.

‘Diep City’s Dawn Thandeka King has shut down the rumours of her return to ’Uzalo’. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

TK Dlamini aka Mastermind and Bonga Dlamini, who portrays the character of Mkhonto, appeared on the soapie recently after getting the same offer that Thandeka has apparently been offered.

Speaking to City Press, the award-winning star, who played the role of MaNgcobo in Uzalo, shared that she has no knowledge of the rumour.

Dawn Thandeka King said it's not possible for her to return to the KwaMashu-set soapie because she's currently contracted to Diep City.

