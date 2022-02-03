Uncle Waffles' management team aka Kreative Kornerr is catching some major shade on social media for allegedly having a golden child

The rumours started floating around when DJ Slade announced he would no longer be represented by the company owned by Kai and Zeus Omega

Although Slade did not give reasons for leaving, many are almost certain that it has something to do with Uncle Waffles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kreative Kornerr is the talk of the town for not so glamourous reasons. DJ Slade's decision to leave the PR team has caused many to speculate that it has a lot to do with Uncle Waffles being the favourite.

Kreative Kornerr received some backlash for putting Uncle Waffles' first. Image: @unclewaffles_ and @zeus.omega

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles' has attracted some negative attention once again but this time for reasons beyond her control. Her management team, Kreative Kornerr, has people convinced that the fan favourite DJ is the only artist they seem to care about these days.

ZAlebs reports that the speculations stemmed from DJ Slade's announcement that he will no longer be represented by Kai and Zeus Omega. The musician made shared a statement on social media, giving followers new booking details.

Fans on Twitter wasted no time sharing their opinions on the sudden exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Thobo_Trent wrote:

"I saw this coming... Kai and Zeus have been giving Uncle Waffles attention only lately."

@MatlaaKgasa said:

"Great move man.. Kai and Zeus showed they are rookies by failing to balance managing you and Waffles...how can two managers head to Ghana and Tanzania with one artist leaving you to fend for yourself in SA... Pathetic...keep doing your thing bro..."

@GiftMofokeng commented:

"Favouritism lapho tjo."

Mzansi seemingly already over Uncle Waffles: "She's becoming boring now"

Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips, according to ZAlebs.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now " boring".

Source: Briefly News