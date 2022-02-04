Actress Amanda Manku seems to have just subtly revealed her pregnancy in a cryptic post shared on her social media

The Skeem Saam star just recently got married and is still enjoying the blissful honeymoon phase with her husband 'Mr Tau'

Followers started to believe that the pregnancy speculations were true when a few celebs took to her comments to send some affirming messages

Amanda Manku may have just told fans that she is expecting a baby. The actress who is popularly known for her role as Dr Elizabeth on the SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam just recently tied the knot. Celeb buddies seem to have confirmed the news in the comment section.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku seems to have announced her pregnancy on social media. Image: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Just a month after announcing that she is married, Amanda Manku seems to have some more exciting news. The actress and her husband might just be ready to expand their little family.

ZAlebs reports that Manku had suspicions rising when she took to Instagram to share a post that oddly resembled a pregnancy reveal. Realising that the puffy dress with her hand on her stomach might just churn the rumour mill, Amanda captioned the post:

"Why does this look like a pregnancy reveal picture?"

Former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lethabo Lejoy replied:

"Because it is..."

@HazelMahazard said:

"It’s giving ngwana wa moshimane vibes," suggesting the baby is a boy.

@bhekizizwemagubane commented:

"Lol you’ve just made me focus… lol I think personally you’re not pregnant."

Just last month TimesLIVE reported that Amanda Manku shared a series of photos on her social media, announcing to followers that she was officially married. The actress then asked fans to address her accordingly as 'Mrs Tau'.

