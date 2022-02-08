DJ Hlo became a hot topic on Sunday after peeps who claim to have insider information about her said she will be walking down the aisle with Musa Zulu, her record label’s wealthy boss

City Press shared quotes from the sources who alleged the supposed romance between DJ Hlo and the married multimillionaire was a badly kept secret among their peers

DJ Hlo shut down the allegations through the publication, suggesting that she is far from being a sister wife to Zulu’s spouse or anyone elses’ bae at all

DJ Hlo has been making headlines since she became the victor of Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year title, but talk has moved to her personal life. The musician, who is signed under iMaz Entertainment has been rumoured to be involved with the label’s head.

DJ Hlo states that she is not going to be her boss's wifey number 2. Image: @djhlo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Musa Zulu is the multimillionaire record label owner who has been put forward as DJ Hlo’s man. Zulu is also reportedly married to a woman named Thulile, suggesting that DJ Hlo has been busy with someone’s partner.

City Press came forward with these claims made by a source that presented the allegations as well known facts among DJ Hlo’s circle. The publication included words from the source who also accused Zulu of setting up her song of the year win. City Press shared:

“It is an open secret that she is going to be his second wife. Everyone in the circle knows that Hlo is his princess and he is determined to give her the best of the best in this life.”

DJ Hlo has completely silenced the wedding bells the said source started ringing to the media. She explained the following to City Press:

“I am not dating anyone at the moment. I am single. I am not in any relationship.”

DJ Hlo’s denial starkly contrasts the source’s allegations that things have become quite serious between the artist and her boss. It seems Mzansi should hold off on seeing another public polygamy play out for now.

Source: Briefly News