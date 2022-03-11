Riky Rick's family seemingly confirmed he was apparently battling a drug addiction during his recent funeral and Ntsiki Mazwai wants South Africans to act

It has been reported that the late rapper's father-in-law Kumi Naidoo opened up about the star's alleged battle with drugs during his funeral

Ntsiki took to social media recently to take the conversation further and thanked Boss Zonke's family for opening up about his problem

Riky Rick's family reportedly revealed that the late rapper was battling a drug addiction. Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to share her thoughts on his in-laws' remarks around his alleged addiction.

Riky's father-in-law apparently opened up about the Boss Zonke hitmaker's drug battle during his funeral. The South African reports that his father-in-law, Kumi Naidoo, thanked him for publicly speaking about his "never ending" drug recovery process.

Ntsiki took to Twitter to applaud Riky's family for apparently opening up about his problem. She called for a dialogue on drug use in the entertainment space instead of "watching people die".

Social media users took to Ntsiki's comment section to share their views on her comments. Many agreed that a conversation is needed to find solutions to the problem.

@KaraboMokubung said:

"Problem isn’t cocaine but LIFESTYLE that drives people to cocaine.A life of excessive entertainment, materialism, external validation and image idolatry.This lifestyle of celebs disconnects you from your spiritual core of balance and leaves you looking up to substance for coping."

@Thopzin commented:

"You know Ntsiki, sometimes you are needed in our lives, we need people who aren’t afraid to tell the truth. Drugs have been a big problem in arts industry since time immemorial but more often than not, these are only addressed once a person is either in too deep or no more."

@nkulizondi added:

"Kubi Ntsiki. People don’t want to have this conversation they are too proud."

Black Coffee blasts the media for late rapper's final note to his family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee slammed the South African media for invading late rapper Riky Rick's privacy. The world-renowned DJ blasted the media for penning the Boss Zonke hitmaker's final words to his family on their publications for all to read.

Addressing scores of people who attended the star's memorial service on Friday, 4 March, the Superman hitmaker shared that reading Riky's final letter to his fam on a newspaper didn't sit well with him.

The South African reports that letter was first published by Sunday World. Black Coffee also shared that he didn't like the story because it was written by a black journalist.

