Mzansi social media users have pointed fingers at Bobby Blanco as they attemp to unmask the celeb troll behind the trending juicy celeb stories

Bobby Blanco, who featured a lot on Boity's reality show, has been trending ever since Musa Khawula broke the story about Mihlali Ndamase's alleged affair with a married man

Some social media user are convinced that Bobby is behind Musa Khawula's Twitter page while others think he's the one giving Musa all the juicy details about Mzansi celebs

Bobby Blanco has been accused of being a celebrity social media troll. The reality TV star, who appeared on Boity's reality show, is the one who allegedly leaked the story about Mihlali Ndamase being allegedly romantically involved with a married guy.

Bobby Blanco has been accused of dishing out celeb gossip. Image: @bobbyblanco_sa

Source: Instagram

Some Mzansi peeps shared that Bobby Blanco is behind entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's account that broke Mihlali's cheating story. Bobby has been trending since the story broke on Twitter.

Tweeps shared that Bobby Blanco will do anything to get attention and are convinced that he has everything to do with all the juicy celebs stories that Musa always reports about. Bobby is close to many Mzansi celebs and knows a thing or two about all of them.

@I_AmCaesar said:

"Makes sense if you think of it. Bobby Blanco will do anything for attention. It makes perfect sense."

@katlego_khanyi wrote:

"Nah, Musa Khawula made a mess on the TL, so Mihlali is ALLEGEDLY dating a married man and Bobby Blanco is the ALLEGED source? Or Bobby Blanco is ALLEGEDLY behind Musa Khawula's gossip page???? Wiralang?!"

@ShazMotaung commented:

"So Bobby Blanco is Musa Khawula? F*ck. Mihlali deleted all vids with Bobby on her stories."

@WalterNova037 said:

"Haibo nithi Bobby Blanco is Musa's source."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"I doubt Musa Khawula is Bobby Blanco, may have been possible that Bobby Blanco gave Musa Khawula the information about Mihlali, think about it."

@asanda_teedow added:

"Nothing makes more sense than Musa Khawula being Bobby Blanco."

Entertainment blogger slammed for leaking Mihlali Ndamase's personal info

In related news, Briefly News reported that entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been accused of leaking Mihlali Ndamase's contact details. The stunning influencer's email address, home address and telephone number were allegedly posted online on Monday evening, 25 April.

Mzansi social media users took to social media users to call the blogger out for what he did. Many shared that he should have thought about her safety before posting the juicy story he was doing about her.

Some tweeps shared that the receipts Musa posted with the media personality's contact details was immediately deleted after it was reported to Twitter authorities. Peeps advised the stunner to take legal action again Musa.

