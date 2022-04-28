Mihlali Ndamase's mother, Pumla Ndamase, is going after those who are circulating her daughter's private contact details

Mihlali became a trending topic when entertainment blogger Musa Khawula dropped some hot tea about her, including that she is dating a married man

Musa also posted a tweet that had the beauty influencer's private information, including her cellphone number and home address

Mihlali Ndamase's mom has issued a stern warning to those who are still circulating her daughter's private information.

Pumla Ndamase has reportedly issued a warning to those who are still posting her daughter Mihlali's contact details on social media. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

The stunner charted social media trends following allegations that she is in a romantic relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe. He is rumoured to have dumped his wife, Mary Jane, for the YouTuber.

Khawula also shared a receipt showing that Sidambe had bought some furniture for Mihlali. The receipt showed the socialite's name, cell number and physical address. The post violated Mihlali's privacy and was immediately taken down, but peeps had already taken screenshots.

According to ZAlebs, Mihlali's mother has been going after those still sharing her daughter's private information with scathing warnings. Per to the publication, Pumla had a heated exchange with a Facebook user she had asked to take down her daughter's details.

After some back and forth with the social media user, Mihlali's mom even threatened to take legal action against those still circulating the contact details.

