Shekhinah is allegedly romantically involved with rapper KO after they were apparently spotted being cosy at Altitude Beach

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared that the Suited singer and the rapper are seemingly dating after they were seen having a nice time together at the venue

Social media users shared that they did not expect the two celebs to be in the apparent relationship but shared that they are a good match for each other

Shekhinah and KO are rumoured to be dating. The singer and rapper were apparently spotted all cosy at Altitude Beach around midnight on 2 May, 2022.

Shekhinah and KO are allegedly dating. Image: @shekhinahd, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted that the stars are seemingly dating after some of his sources spotted them together at the cool venue. The blogger, who has been making headlines for spilling juicy files on celebs, captioned the snaps of the Suited hitmaker and the Caracara rapper:

"LIVE UPDATE: Shekhinah and K.O are currently at Altitude Beach and are cozy. It seems like they are dating. If you are there sneak a pic."

Peeps took to Musa's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumours. Most shared that Shekhinah and KO are suited for each other.

@Starminah13 wrote:

"Mr Cashtime took it to the beach."

@KemoTseki__ commented:

"You literally give us the tea before the water has even boiled."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Uyajola 9/9's spies have nothing on you."

@MODIEGI1543 commented:

"Suited for each other."

@kamomoyaha wrote:

"Uyajola 9/9 Celebrity edition."

@phineasandfeb added:

"I've actually never thought of them as a pair but I must say they are suited for each other."

Fans speculate Somizi is engaged after videos of star rocking flashy ring surface

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi's fans took to social media to speculate that he's engaged. The larger-than-life media personality posted clips of himself rocking a flashy ring.

The reality TV star's engagement news was also shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Musa reported that SomGaga "revealed" that he's engaged ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his reality show, Living the Dream With Somizi.

Social media users took to Musa's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his post. Many of them speculated that Somizi is engaged to his bestie and singer Vusi Nova, aka Snova.

Source: Briefly News