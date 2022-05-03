The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has taken to social media to share cosy snaps of herself with veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa

Adding to the rumours, entertainment commentator Musa Khawula also shared a video of the media personalities enjoying drinks together at a nightclub

Reacting to their dating rumours, social media users shared that Nonku and the former Metro FM presenter look good together

Nonku Williams and Robert Marawa have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted on a date. The Real Housewives of Durban star took to social media to share snaps of herself with the veteran sports presenter.

'RHOD' star Nonku Williams is allegedly dating Robert Marawa. Image: @nonku_williams, @robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

The stunner and the former Metro FM presenter went to a wine tasting event together. They were also spotted looking cosy at a nightclub.

ZAlebs reports that Nonku Williams also shared snaps of the two of them on a night out with a friend.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share the cosy clip of Nonku and Robert having a good time at the club.

Peeps took to Nonku's timeline to share their thoughts on the alleged romance. Many shared that the stars look good together.

buhlejacobs commented:

"I hope you guys are dating cause you hella look good together."

thobeka_thala said:

"I'm shipping you guys."

miss.mills wrote:

"@nonku_williams why you look so cutely happy when you close to Mr R there? Stop it I like it."

kamamgoh commented:

"@robert_marawa Nonku would make a great partner for you, she is very sweet shame."

zapush wrote:

"You look good together."

thulsbkb said:

"Just get married once."

plussize_mom added:

"You guys look amazing together babe."

RHOD viewers defend Nonku Willians, slam Annie

In other entertainment news about the housewives, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban trended on social media after dropping another spicy episode on Friday.

The viewers of the reality show defended Nonku Williams and slammed Annie. The fans claim other cast members of the show are ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD is trending on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

