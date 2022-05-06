Mihlali Ndamase is trending again after she was caught on camera allegedly kissing an unidentified man while out clubbing at Primi

The pic of the stunning media personality locking lips with the gent was posted online by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Social media users took to Musa's timeline to share that it was definitely Mihlali in the snap as she was spotted at the venue wearing the same clothes

Mihlali Ndamase trended again on social media after she was allegedly spending time with another man. The stunning media personality topped the trends list when an alleged snap of her kissing a man at a club surfaced online.

Mihlali Ndamase was spotted allegedly kissing a man at a club. Image: @mihlaii_n

Source: Instagram

The influencer was apparently at Primi when the alleged kiss took place. She's been making headlines for her private life in the past few weeks.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share the snap of the stunner locking lips with an unidentified gent.

Social media users shared that it's definitely Mihlali Ndamase who's in the viral pic and many shared snaps she took with her fans at Primi allegedly on the same night.

@_ShaunKeyz commented:

"Bathi Mihlali is dating amaphara now, you guys don't deserve the internet."

@BekithembaZ said:

"Mihlali's circle is gambling with her reputation... And she's allowing them."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

At this rate one day we will see Mihlali Ndamase in those High Quality pictures of Emaleyidini Tarven.

@dumisane_ wrote:

"That n*gga is holding her neck like she never appeared on Forbes 30 under 30 Africa... he is holding her like she is some Palesa from Soshanguve, nah I want better for this hun."

@Denni_dawg said:

"There's no difference between Mihlali and those girls we meet at Tarvens every Weekend."

@Zenande_Zikiza commented:

"That’s Leeroy check his post with that outfit."

@AnelisaBarbz wrote:

"Is this the husband you claimed she snatched?"

@BusisiweAnn added:

"Yhooo it’s hard being Mihlali shem, the world is watching every move she makes."

Mihlali Ndamase tagged a homewrecker for allegedly dating a married man

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons once again. The beauty influencer is allegedly dating wealthy businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

According to controversial blogger, Musa Khawula, Sidambe has left his wife of many years, Mary-Jane Sidambe, for Mihlali. Taking to Twitter, Musa posted a receipt showing that Sidambe purchased furniture for the award-winning content creator. Mary Jane allegedly discovered the receipt and shared it on social media.

Khawula also shared another video in which Mihlali Ndamase was spotted arguing with Leeroy Sidambe in a club. Social media has been buzzing following the release of the news.

Source: Briefly News