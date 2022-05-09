Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo's son has allegedly been expelled from his school after he was apparently caught in possession of drugs

The reality TV star and Empini hitmaker shares his young boy with popular rapper and Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub, who, according to her, is a deadbeat father

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the allegations, with many saying it's about time that Jub Jub gets custody of Christian

Kelly Khumalo's son Christian has reportedly been expelled from school. The Empini singer's young boy was allegedly caught in possession of drugs.

The reality TV star's baby's father is TV presenter, Jub Jub. It has been reported that Kelly is allegedly refusing to let the rapper have a relationship with Christian.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared that the school booted Christian out after he allegedly brought marijuana to school.

Musa further alleged that the lad stole the weed from his mom's alleged boyfriend and former Kaizer Chiefs player, Mthokozisi Yende.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the rumour. Some said it's about time that the Uyajola 9/9 host takes his son back from Kelly Khumalo.

Nota Baloyi said:

"Thank God Mthokozisi Yende doesn’t have a gun (or stores it safely if he does). The poor child might have brought that to school and showed his classmates what actually happened to Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus that night he ran to the neighbour's house, according to Netflix!"

@maradon_maz commented:

"Is Yende jolling with her? Hayi this one will end these soccer players 1 by 1, mara asikho daar."

@Ramaesela2011 wrote:

"This child is always in trouble at school."

@GatesBaloyi_ said:

"If Jub Jub is serious, now it's a good window to take his son."

@Puseletso__M commented:

"Christian is always getting in trouble at school. Jub Jub must help Kelly, this is too much."

@Mapulaaa wrote:

"The spiritual world is probably not happy about something. Maybe Kelly needs to reunite him with his father, Jub jub. A kid can’t be moving from school to school."

@VideosVuvu added:

"Another Footballer, Kelly wants to finish them."

