Minnie Dlamini's ex Quinton Jones was spotted getting cosy with a mystery lady while out clubbing with friends at Orthodox Lounge

The businessman and the stunning TV presenter are going through divorce after she allegedly cheated on him with another wealthy businessman, Edwin Sodi

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the snaps of Quinton with his alleged new flame with many agreeing that she's a "rebound"

Quinton Jones was spotted getting cosy with a gorgeous young lady. Minnie Dlamini's ex-bae went out for drinks with a few friends and his alleged new girlfriend.

They were out partying at Orthodox Lounge when they were snapped together. The pics of Quinton and the lady named Kayla are on high rotation on social media.

The Becoming Mrs Jones star and his estranged wife are currently going through a nasty divorce after cheating allegations apparently ruined their relationship.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pics shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Some congratulated Quinton while others shared that his new alleged boo is a rebound because he's still hurting after breaking up with Minnie Dlamini.

@REALBUCKS1 commented:

"Talk about an upgrade!"

@lihlelelogmail1 said:

"I am happy for him. Let’s also keep the same energy when Minnie finds a new flame for herself."

@Kugadzirisanyi1 wrote:

"He must learn to avoid slay queens, otherwise he will work for divorce settlements for the rest of his heartbroken life!"

@KINGT85917992 commented:

"At least she isn’t from the street and she's not a friend with Abo Unathi, bad influencers."

@MLetswele added:

"Does she know that she is being used for healing? Nah it not a new girlfriend it is just a rebound. Let the KING enjoy himself after that traumatic marriage he had."

Quinton Jones spotted clubbing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Quinton Jones was spotted clubbing. Minnie Dlamini's ex-hubby was filmed spending some quality time with some friends at Orthodox.

The clip of the Becoming Mrs Jones reality star was partying with friends in the clip that has gone viral online. Minnie's baby daddy's facial expressions in the video left Mzansi convinced that he's faking his happiness.

Quinton and the gorgeous TV star are currently going through a much-publicised divorce. The clip was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. ZAlebs reported that body language in the video left many convinced that he is faking being happy.

