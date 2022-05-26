Former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams net worth has reportedly increased after he bagged a CEO position at Primedia Broadcasting

The media guru, who owns Total Exposure PR Firm, is now worth an estimated R300 million following his exit from the singing competition

Reports suggest that his net worth was estimated at R270 million before he joined Primedia group where he began working on Tuesday, 24 May

Former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams now has an estimated net worth of R300 million. The media guru net worth was reportedly around R270 million before he became the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Former ‘Idols SA’ judge Randall Abrahams reportedly has an estimated net worth of R300 million. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Abrahams assumed his new role on Tuesday, 24 May. He took over from Geraint Crwys-Williams, said Primedia group's chief executive Jonathan Procter in a statement.

According to IOL, Primedia owns radio stations such as Cape Talk, 947, Talk Radio 702 and Eyewitness News.

Savanna News reports that the 52-year-old owns Total Exposure PR Firm. It is one of the biggest PR consulting companies in Mzansi. The publication reports that his new CEO gig has thrust him into the R300 million mark when it comes to his estimated net worth.

Abrahams shared that he's pleased to return to the swiftly evolving broadcast landscape after his recent exit from Idols SA.

