Somizi Mhlongo is said to be going the extra mile to ensure that he does not split half of his estate with his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung

The Living the Dream With Somizi star allegedly plotted the ruse to claim that he owes the taxman millions so he can declare bankrupt

Per reports circulating on social media, Somizi is transferring his valuables to his daughter Bahumi who recently adopted his surname

It seems Somizi and Mohale's divorce settlement is far from over. The celebrity couple who filed for divorce in August following physical abuse allegations has yet to finalise their separation.

Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of allegedly cooking up a ruse to ensure that his estranged husband Mohale Motaung does not benefit from his wealth. Image: @somizi and @mohale_47

Following their public separation, rumour had it that Mohale was entitled to getting half of his former lover's assets because they were married in community of property. Peeps called out the actor for swindling Somizi and planning to get away with his wealth.

However, it turns out Somizi planned ahead and is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Mohale gets nothing from him. According to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, the media personality is using his alleged R3.5 million debt to declare bankruptcy. He tweeted:

"Remember when Mohale Motaung thought he organized the most successful money heist, and it turns out Somizi Mhlongo is in debt? It turns out Somizi owes R3 million in tax debt. Is this Somizi's ploy to declare bankruptcy or not?"

The South African also reported that the Idols SA judge is believed to have transferred his valuable asserts to his daughter Bahumi who recently adopted his surname.

"Bahumi changes her surname to Mhlongo. Somizi is suspected of having transferred his assets to his daughter, Somizi Mhlongo sets to file for bankruptcy. Coincidence much?"

Social media users also weighed in on the matter and they agreed that Somizi is trying to outsmart Mohale.

@Nomthyll wrote:

“I think Somizi did all this on purpose so that Mohale will suffer too. It is possible that Somizi might transfer everything to his daughter since she now uses the Mhlongo surname so that Mohale will lose too. It’s my opinion though.”

Somizi Mhlongo’s furniture sold to highest bidder, SARS grabs and sells Idols SA judge’s valuable goods

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo made headlines after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) grabbed and sold some of his expensive furniture a few days back.

The larger-than-life media personality's valuables were apparently put under the hammer to recover the money he owes SARS. The Idols SA judge reportedly failed to pay at least R3.5 million in tax debt since 2014.

Some of the star's goods that were sold at the auction include a Samsung washing machine, a white sculpture (Guman Head), two red human statues, a Hisense television set with a remote, a Smeg dishwasher, a Gold Air gas heater, a DeLonghi oil heater and a Samsung fridge, among other things.

