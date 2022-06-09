Pearl Thusi has laughed off the rumour started by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula that she's dating someone else's man

The controversial blogger took to the timeline and posted a snap of Pearl's alleged man and a woman that he claimed was Pearl

Many on the timeline shared that the lady on the pic was definitely not the Queen Sono actress while others commented on the state of dating in the entertainment industry

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to laugh off the rumour that she's dating someone's man. The Queen Sono star was reacting to the allegations made by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Pearl Thusi laughed off a dating rumour started by a controversial blogger. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The blogger took to Twitter to share a snap of the stunner's alleged man and a lady that looked like Pearl enjoying a swim at the beach in Cape Town. The controversial blogger captioned the post:

"Pearl Thusi spotted with Topchap Siya at Clifton Beach. They are rumoured to be in a relationship but Topchap is in another relationship with some white girl."

Clapping back at Musa, the Fistful of Vengeance star shared a hilarious meme of US comedian Kevin Hart laughing out loud. She replied:

"This is hilarious."

TshisaLIVE reports that Pearl's fans pointed out the obvious distinctions between Pearl Thusi and the woman pictures on the snap. Social media users shared mixed reactions to Musa and Pearl's posts.

@PetuniaTsweleng wrote:

"It is very hilarious, Pearl!!"

@qon_dize said:

"Some really think it's you on that pic."

@boitumelo_caleb commented:

"Jeez, SA media personalities don't like dating single people."

@SimplyRBL wrote:

"Everyone is dating someone who's dating someone that's dating someone kahle kahle la kule industry."

@BeeLee91428964 added:

"At the end of the day. This particular industry is a whole circle of people dating each other."

Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg go out on #NationalLunchDate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg recently went on their #NationalLunchDate and had social media users feeling the love.

Clips and pictures from their adorable exchange flooded the timeline and SA couldn't help noticing how nervous Old Smeggie was while on his date with the starlet.

Many peeps also thought the language barrier might have had something to do with the initial awkwardness of their date but were really happy to see the #NationalLunchDate actually come to be.

