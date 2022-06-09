DJ Maphorisa has spoken out about the beef between him and fellow Amapiano star Mas Musiq in a viral video

The Izolo hitmaker also explained why he and Kabza De Small took the hit song Emcimbini from Mas Muziq

Reacting to a short clip circulating online fans said people must watch the whole live video in order to understand where Phori was coming from

Popular Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa trended on social media after a short video that made the rounds on the streets of social media.

DJ Maphorisa finally explains what happened between him and Mas Musiq. Image: @djmaphorisa and @mas_musiq

Source: Instagram

In the short clip posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, the Dropline hitmaker seems to be addressing beef with fellow Amapiano star Mas Musiq. Phori also gave an explanation of what transpired in the hit song Emcimbini. Musa wrote:

"DJ Maphorisa says Mas Musiq used to be selfish. DJ Maphorisa also explains why he and Kabza de Small took Emcimbini from him."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Social media users headed to the comments section of the post to share mixed reactions. Many accused Musa of wanting to stir up controversy with the video.

@DiddyAftermath said:

"Watch the whole live video..thats wrong..Porry was saying you need to be selfish sometimes in this piano game hence gave an example ya Masmusiq and Emcimbini song..He and Kabza got involved because Samthing Soweto wanted to sue Mas for sampling his song. Come on Musa ah."

@Nonny07 wrote:

"No, He used that as an example to explain how one has to have a backbone in the industry and fight for what’s due to him or her by kinda being selfish. So he made an example of Mas Musiq that he’s that type of guy."

Lira ecstatic after DJ Maphorisa’s remix of her song Feel Good got a SAMA nomination: “Such special news”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular singer Lira could not hide her joy following the nomination of the remix of her song Feel Good at the SAMA awards.

The award-winning vocalist and singer who worked on the song with popular hitmaker DJ Maphorisa said the news was special to her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lira shared the good news with her fans and followers. She also took the chance to give a health update saying she is getting much better.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News