Seasoned actors MacDonald Ndou and Sydney Ramakuwela have reportedly been dumped by Muvhango after being with the show for more than a decade

MacDonald portrayed the role of KK Mulaudzi and Sydney played the character of Mulalo Mukwevho in the SABC 2 soapie

It has been reported that they were informed by the production house that they would be moved from global contracts to call contracts meaning they'll be called whenever the show needs them

Muvhango has reportedly dumped seasoned actors MacDonald Ndou and Sydney Ramakuwela. MacDonald portrays the character of KK Mulaudzi while Sydney plays the role of Mulalo Mukwevho.

'Muvhango' has reportedly dumped KK Mulaudzi and Mulalo Mukwevho.

Source: Instagram

It has been reported that even cast members were shook when they found out that the two actors have been given the boot. They've been with the SABC 2 telenovela for more than a decade.

A source told Daily Sun that they found out about their axing from fellow actors. ZAlebs reports that a source said cast members were surprised when they found out about the news.

The publication further reports that MacDonald Ndou was angry when he was moved from a global contract to a call contract. According to a mole:

"He didn’t sign it because he knew that meant they didn’t want him."

Publicist Caroline Phakatshela shared that both the actors were informed that they would be used as call actors.

Muvhango fans drag Azwindini after latest mjolo stunt

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Azwindini was slammed for cheating on his wife of many years. The viewers of Muvhango have taken to social media to react to the latest spicy episode of the SABC 2 telenovela.

The fans of the soapie dragged Azwindini, a role played by Gabriel Temudzani, for not caring about how his wife Susan, real name Maumela Mahuwa, feels about his latest mjolo stunt.

Social media users took to Twitter and accused Azwindini of being a selfish hubby. A fuming viewer @Mrs_Mamadi slammed Azwindini:

"Azwindini will always put himself first. He doesn't care about Susan's loyalty to him, he is loyal to himself."

