Celebrities are known for wearing expensive designer brands but a picture of Focalisitic rocking an expensive outfit has set tongues wagging

The picture of the Ndikuze hitmaker rocking the Gucci X Adidas outfit estimated to cost R150K was posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Peeps have flocked to the streets to dish out their thoughts on the expensive outfit, many said the clothes were from Small Street

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Focalistic recently set the streets on fire with an expensive outfit. The Mntakababa rapper was spotted rocking an R63 400 Gucci X Adidas duffle bag, R47 400 reversible Gucci jacket, R18 300 Balenciaga sneakers and an R5 700 Gucci X Adidas headband.

Focalistic recently got peeps talking after sharing his expensive clothes. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

The picture and prices of Focalistic's designer fit was shared on Twitter by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The snap left social media users divided as they shared their thoughts.

Some peeps said there was no need for the star to wear such expensive clothes. Others pointed out that the clothes were fake clothes from Small Street.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

@possy_khanye said:

"Mm ai guys I don't think that these clothes cost this much, this guy should be driving a top sports car with a mansion. You can't be wearing these kinder prices and living at estates or complexes cos wow those clothes are expensive guys."

@cbz93 commented:

"Ain’t no way these local Artists are all wearing outfits worth more than their Net Worths, it’s probably “small street” knock-offs but because they’re celebrities we’ll never question the authenticity."

@Yizinjabelungu wrote:

"And they still want us to buy their Music, "Support Local". While they wear expensive branded Clothes. They must ask GUCCI to buy their Music."

Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane rock same outfit, Mzansi decides who wore it better: “It’s Boity for me”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane have often been listed among some of the best-dressed celebrities in South Africa.

It comes as no surprise that the two stars were recently spotted wearing the same outfit. The celebs rocked a lengthy pleated skirt and a matching jersey. Boity accessorised her look with a pink beret and a belt.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the pictures of the stars posted on the micro-blogging platform by a user with the name @SavageMaveriick. Many had different views on who wore the outfit better, some said it was the Bakae rapper while others said Ayanda ate the look.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News