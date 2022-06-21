Muvhango 's Tebatso Mashishi is in trouble with the law after his a girlfriend Nanamhla Dalasile accused him of stealing

Nanamhla Dalasile opened a criminal case against Tebatso Mashishi, and the Muvhango actor will be held to account in court

Nanamhla Dalasile explained in detail how Tebatso Mashishi came to take her possessions without her permission and out of spite

Tebatso Mashishi is best known for playing Kgosi Mukwevho on Muvhango. The actor faced the wrath of the law after his ex Nanamhla Dalasile, who was on soapie Durban Gen, got him arrested.

'Muvhango' actor Tebatso Mashishi is in jail for stealing his ex Nanamhla Dalasile's valuable tech items. Image: Instagram/@tebatso_mashishi/Facebook/Nanamhla Dalisile

Nanamhla Dalasile alleges that Tebatso took her belongings as revenge after their breakup.

Tebatso Mashishi allegedly stole Nanamhla Dalasile's tech gadgets

According to Sunday World, Nanamhla said she lived with Tebatso in Randburg. When they broke up, she says she took some of his clothing by mistake. When Kgosi came to fetch his clothes at her new apartment, she alleges he took her laptop and cellphone as he left. She had not stuck around to witness this.

Nanamhla says she was then blocked by Tebatso when she asked about the missing items. Reacting to Tebatso's conduct, Nanamhla says she opened the case at the Douglasdale police station. She spoke about the reason why her ex would steal her belongings:

"I know them because he needed them. He has a lot of money; he can afford them. He took them because he just wants to punish me for dumping him.”

Sunday World reports that the Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed Tebatso was arrested for theft and is due in court shortly.

Tebatso's arrest comes after his new music

Tebatso's arrest could not come at a worse time as ZAlebs reports thats the entertainer has just released some new music that his fans were looking forward to.

@iamventwell_sa commented:

"This looks exciting. Can't wait to get my ears on it."

@mbuelo_r commented:

"Will it be on Spotify? Eagerly waiting for it."

@_kertrice commented:

"Congratulations ✨"

@___avantage wrote:

"Wuuuuuuu, I love this for you. "

