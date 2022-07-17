Pearl Thusi raised eyebrows when she posted a cryptic post about friends who do not support each other's hustles

The post got social media users suggesting that she was referring to her friend and industry colleague DJ Zinhle

Many took to the streets to accuse Zinhle of being a selfish friend who doesn't support her friends, but she gets support

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle has been accused of not being a supportive friend to Pearl Thusi. Image: @pearlthusi and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is trending for the wrong reasons once again. Social media users are calling out the star for being a selfish friend who doesn't support others.

It all started when Pear Thusi took to her Instagram stories to vent about friends who do not support others. She said peers should always uplift and boost each other. She wrote:

"I think you should be a fan of your friends unashamedly. I think you should boost and uplift them every chance you get. I think it's important to let them know that not only do you love them but you are rooting for them. Most of the time people need to hear it."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared Thusi's post on his Twitter page, and peeps came out guns blazing at DJ Zinhle. Many assumed that the Feastful Vengeance star was referring to DJ Zinhle, and they dished their thoughts.

@DurbanAunty said:

"Zinhle has “main character “ syndrome. She seems like such a ring leader of mean girl squad. Something off about her."

@lumie_m added:

"Dj Zinhle is mean, I used to love her but there is something off about her. Doesn't support her friends hustles."

@LwandleEL added:

"The friendship was initiated by Pearl I remember she shared how it all began. She said she always checked on her and wanted to meet up and Zinhle gradually warmed up to her. I think she's naturally a sweet and kind girl but sometimes that's not enough to get u genuineness."

Sbahle Mpisane rubbishes claims she is shooting her shot at married ex-lover Itumeleng Khune: "It’s stupid"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sbahle Mpisane is not taking allegations that she was chasing clout when she mentioned her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune in her Instagram live lightly.

The media personality recently had a question and answer session with her followers; naturally, Khune's name popped up. Sbahle revealed that she lied about not remembering Khune after her accident.

Sbahle's Instagram live created a buzz. Peeps accused the stunner of going after Khune, who is happily married. According to The South African, the fitness guru fired back in another Instagram video. She slammed trolls for taking things out of context.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News