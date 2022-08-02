Pictures of Uncle Vinny’s Alleged Girlfriend Liyema Letlaka Leaves Mzansi Drooling: “He Hit the Jackpot”
- Uncle Vinny may have hit the spotlight at a very young age, but he is now old enough to be dating
- The star has been hailed for keeping his private life, including who he is dating, away from social media
- Reports circulating on Twitter suggest that Uncle Vinny is allegedly dating a beautiful stunner named Liyema Letlaka
Uncle Vinny is one celebrity who makes sure to keep his private life away from social media. A scroll through his Instagram page on shows him doing his thing.
The star made headlines when pictures of his alleged girlfriend hit the streets. Peeps lauded him for having a lovely girlfriend.
According to ZAlebs, pictures and a clip of Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu with his alleged girlfriend identified as Liyema Letlaka, were leaked by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.
Khawula shared the now-viral pictures and video on his Twitter page earlier this year. He wrote:
"Meet Uncle Vinny's girlfriend Liyema Letlaka."
Social media users agreed that the young entertainer's alleged lover is hot. They flocked to Musa Khawula's comments section to shower her with praise.
@Nelzie101 said:
"She’s beautiful!"
@travelswakhile commented:
"Aunt Vinny is beautiful."
@sharon_DiamondG added:
"She's cute."
@ziphindile_ wrote:
"Oh he’s hit the jackpot with this one!!"
Meanwhile, Uncle Vinny has remained mum about the issue. The star did not confirm or deny the allegations.
Source: Briefly News