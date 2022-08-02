Uncle Vinny may have hit the spotlight at a very young age, but he is now old enough to be dating

The star has been hailed for keeping his private life, including who he is dating, away from social media

Reports circulating on Twitter suggest that Uncle Vinny is allegedly dating a beautiful stunner named Liyema Letlaka

Uncle Vinny is one celebrity who makes sure to keep his private life away from social media. A scroll through his Instagram page on shows him doing his thing.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to snaps of Uncle Vinny’s alleged bae Liyema Letlaka. Image: @uncle.vinny.

Source: Instagram

The star made headlines when pictures of his alleged girlfriend hit the streets. Peeps lauded him for having a lovely girlfriend.

According to ZAlebs, pictures and a clip of Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu with his alleged girlfriend identified as Liyema Letlaka, were leaked by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Khawula shared the now-viral pictures and video on his Twitter page earlier this year. He wrote:

"Meet Uncle Vinny's girlfriend Liyema Letlaka."

Social media users agreed that the young entertainer's alleged lover is hot. They flocked to Musa Khawula's comments section to shower her with praise.

@Nelzie101 said:

"She’s beautiful!"

@travelswakhile commented:

"Aunt Vinny is beautiful."

@sharon_DiamondG added:

"She's cute."

@ziphindile_ wrote:

"Oh he’s hit the jackpot with this one!!"

Meanwhile, Uncle Vinny has remained mum about the issue. The star did not confirm or deny the allegations.

