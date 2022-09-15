Media personality Moshe Ndiki has reportedly been fired from Gomora following his recent cat fight with controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

The actor's character in the leading Mzansi Magic saopie has apparently been written off, according to the latest media reports

Daily Sun sources revealed that the producers of the show gave Moshe the boot for bringing the telenovela's name into disrepute after making headlines following the club fight

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Moshe Ndiki has allegedly been fired from Gomora following his nasty fight with controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula a few weeks back.

Moshe Ndiki has reportedly been fired from ‘Gomora'. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The actor's character in the show has reportedly been written off following the nasty altercation. The media personality was allegedly shown the door for bringing the Mzansi Magic show's name into disrepute.

ZAlebs reports that Musa started a petition to get Moshe Ndiki fired from the soapie after he allegedly put hands on him while clubbing at White Lounge in Sunninghill.

Daily Sun reports that a source revealed that the show showed the bubbly TV host the door after he made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his beef with Musa. The source alleged that the producers of the show wrote off Moshe's character.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gomora producers and Moshe chose not to comment on the latest developments following his fight with the controversial blogger.

Moshe Ndiki gatecrashes set of Gomora

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took his 'hate' for Zola Xaluva's character in Gomora to another level. The bubbly TV host gatecrashed the set of Gomora just to confront Zola's character named Melusi in person. The star captured the hilarious moment on camera.

The star took to social media to post the video of the hilarious moment. In the clip, Melusi was baed-up with his boo in bed when Moshe appeared from nowhere to attack him.

Melusi was filming the bedroom scene when Moshe came in to drag him in person. Moshe caption his funny Instagram clip:

"I couldn’t let it go, I had to tell him face to face," he said according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News