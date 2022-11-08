Sol Phenduka has weighed in on the appearance of Bongani Möller's hubby, Klaus Möller after Sonia Booth accused Bongani of cheating with Matthew Booth

The Kaya 959 host suggested that Klaus is aging faster because of the way Bongani treats him and posted a pic of the couple that was taken in 2013

Social media users agreed with Sol and hilariously shared that Klaus was a German stallion when he married Bongani but now looks like a Krugersdorp man

Sol Phenduka has taken to his timeline to roast Bongani Möller's hubby. The Kaya 959 host weighed in on the appearance of Matthew Booth's alleged side chick's husband, Klaus Möller.

The podcaster posted a pic of Bongani and her main man that was taken in May 2013. He was reacting to the files that Sonia Booth dropped on her timeline about her cheating hubby and Bongani.

Sol Phenduka suggested that Klaus is aging faster because of Bongani's alleged cheating ways.

Taking to Sol's comment section on Twitter, many people agreed that Klaus was handsome just nine years ago but now looks like and old man because of the way Bongani treats him.

@Sthugen said:

"Nine years later this dude already looks like an ancestor."

@Ed_UberDriver commented:

"She finished him."

@Bigizzy1828 wrote:

"From a German stallion to a Krugersdorp man in a jiffy."

@AdvocateMpohla said:

"Hayi Ta Sol, let's keep it consistent. The man let himself go and stopped taking care of himself. The lady then found someone else. We would have said the same if it was the woman who aged and stopped looking nice."

@Tsungai_ commented:

"He used to be like this just 9 years ago. Haai, Bongani."

@mash305 wrote:

"Another private investigator digging up old 2013 tweets. You had to scroll for some time for this one."

@m_yimlo added:

"Is this the mistress? Ay Booth naye with these ugly girls yini kanti."

DJ Maphorisa trolls cheesecake cheating saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Moller. He apparently sent ot to her house Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Taking to Twitter to low-key share his two cents on the trending scandal, Phori hilariously said:

"Weather e’ enyaka bones n cake."

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

