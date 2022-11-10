Sonia Booth has dropped more files on her hubby, Matthew Booth, who is allegedly cheating on her with a woman named Bongani Möller

Sonia, this time around, shared a video screaming at the SuperSport host, saying he followed her to the gym

Peeps have rushed to the comments section to call out Matthew for allegedly invading Sonia's privacy

Things are getting worse at the Booth household. Sonia Booth recently revealed that her husband, Matthew Booth, followed her to the gym using a tracker.

Sonia shared the update on social media after airing her marriage's dirty laundry online. According to the heartbroken woman, Booth has been cheating with Bongani Möller.

Sonia Booth shared a clip exposing Matthew Booth for searching her car without her knowledge. Image: @soniabooth and @matthewboothza

Sonia has been dropping concrete evidence on her timeline this week to prove that Matthew Booth has been two-timing her.

On Instagram, after revealing Booth has been ditching family matters for her side chick, Sonia shared an interesting clip. In the video, she exposes Matthew for allegedly following her to the gym.

According to the clip, the former Mamelodi Sundowns player allegedly used a tracking app to find Sonia's whereabouts. Sonia said Matthew searched her bags and moved things around in her car.

In the clip, Sonia screams out of frustration at what looks like Matthew's shadow in an empty V*rgin Active parking lot. Sonia screamed at Matthew, saying:

"I hope you found what you were looking for in my car using the spare key that you found. Whatever you were planting in my car, I hope you found it."

Sonia said she found Booth lurking in her car after she instinctively had to leave the gym premises.

Curious peeps following the cheating scandal on social media rushed to the comments section of the Instagram clip. The video got over 1 000 replies, with peeps calling out Matthew for invading Sonia's privacy. Peeps wrote:

@vusi_theboss said:

"Sis is documenting EVERYTHING!!!! this man is dangerous, and I am glad she is exposing him for who he is."

@shenaghlee shared:

"Women have stayed quiet for too long with things like these. He’s cheated, ruined a family - and she must stay quiet? ."

@karabo_morake_official posted:

"This man is surrounded by the wrong people advising him to handle this whole situation WRONG!!!! he should be apologizing to his wife and kids and making it up to them I mean, it’s been 19 years tlheng am sure Sonia would have forgiven him if he showed remorse Ohhhhhh Bethuna!!!! "

@shirley_sein replied:

"He’s looking for the unfounded allegations, sis "

@ncu2kazy4delicious commented:

"God is carrying you, sis. That instinct "

@lungile_mwandla wrote:

"Don't drive that car‍"

@live4aliving1 also shared:

"Please call the cops! Please get the CCTV footage from the centre as proof! Please be safe, my Queen ❤️❤️"

@karabo_morake_official also said:

"What does he want to say!!!!! He made the statement akere!!!!! He should have asked for the talk immediately when you found out to make things right and apologise."

@snerryveryberry added:

"I know these types. They act innocent and quiet when there are people or cameras around kaaaaanti oSathane! And then you look crazy when you try to defend yourself when they trigger it."

Sonia Booth Drops More Files on Matthew and His Alleged Cheating Ways

In related news, Briefly News reported that the plot has thickened in Matthew Booth's alleged cheating scandal. Sonia, his wife, shared more details about Matthew and his alleged mistress Bongani Möller.

Social media halted when Sonia came out with evidence proving that the football legend is allegedly romantically involved with another woman.

On Instagram, Sonia provided more concrete evidence after a tweep by the social media handle @waah_n shared pics of Booth and Bongani dining out. The Tweep provided extra details about the pics saying she caught Matthew in the act while hanging out with her friends.

