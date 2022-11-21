Patricia Noah, the mother of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, is allegedly in debt to the South African Revenue Services for R24 million

Patricia was reportedly given 10 days to decide how she would pay her debt, but she did not do so after receiving a letter from sars

South African internet users had mixed reactions to the revelation, with some saying that Trevor's name should not be included in the accusations and others dragging the comedian

Patricia Noah, Trevor Noah's mother, is reportedly having issues with the South African Revenue Services. Reliable sources claimed that she allegedly owes SARS R24 million after failing to pay her taxes.

Trevor Noah has been told to help his mom, Patricia Noah, settle her R24 million sars debt. Image: Taylor Noah

Patricia failed to pay her taxes for one or more years and tax periods, according to a sars letter that was issued on 8 November 2022 and obtained by City Press.

City Press further claimed that Patricia was given chances to settle the debt but failed to do so.

Patricia received 10 business days to either pay the debt in installments or request a suspension of payment if she intended to formally dispute it. Below are the additional options Trevor's mother received:

"... Compromise of a portion of the tax where this will provide a higher return to the fiscus than liquidation, sequestration or other collection measures,” read the letter sars City Press obtained.

The South African news source also reported that if Patricia doesn't pay her debt using the options they gave her, SARS plans to seize and sell her property. Trevor Noah's mom is a property owner in Joburg.

South Africans react to Trevor Noah's mom, Patricia Noah's, tax troubles

Mzansi people flocked to their timelines and immediately shared their firm opinions. Some people said Trevor's name should not be dragged through the mud as a result of his mom. Other internet users who claimed to know Trevor's mother disclosed her more supposed faults. Tweeps wrote:

@lewisbabes said:

"Isn't it interesting that @sarstax will divulge tax info of @Trevornoah's mom but is completely silent on all the ANC "

@KiddoOnFire shared:

"Sies Trevor Noah! Help your mom out man!"

@LasombRobs44 wrote:

"Let's see Trevor Noah’s jokes about this one."

@JamesSpies12 posted:

"Impossible. Our Trevor is the King of the Moral Highground."

@ntharedi commented:

"I used to stay in one of her properties in Orange groove/Loui border, what a difficult landlord she is such a rude cruel person who doesn't even take proper care of her properties. Stayed 3 months and left."

@Tjopie_G replied:

"And it's not the first time she's been called a slumlord, and with brushes with the law about hijacking buildings. She must sort herself out now."

