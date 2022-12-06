A fuming Reokeditswe Makete has rubbished reports alleging that she was also abusive towards actress Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele

Reokeditswe reportedly bit Donell's lip and once spat on his face when he hugged another girl before he trended for putting his hands on her

Reokeditswe is apparently also battling depression, meanwhile Donell appeared in court for physically assaulting her and his case was postponed to February

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Reokeditswe Makete is furious. She has reportedly denied she also allegedly abused Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele.

Reokeditswe Makete denied being abusive towards Sonia Mbele’s son Donell Mbele. Image: @theesonia

Source: Instagram

The former Generations actress' son trended on social media when he reportedly physically abused Reokeditswe. Latest media reports suggest that Reokeditswe was also abusive towards Donell before he apparently threw hands at her.

ZAlebs reports that Reokeditswe shared that she's "pissed" following the latest reports about their drama. The publication said she was very angry when she denied the accusations levelled against her.

Reokeditswe allegedly spat on Donell's face

A source apparently told Zimoja that Reokeditswe once spat on his face when he gave another girl a hug in her presence. The publication also reports that she also once bit him on the lip. the source added that Reokeditswe suffers from depression and her family once sent her to a mental institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Donell appeared in court for physical assault and his case was postponed to February 2023.

Sonia Mbele confirms Donell Mbele is in rehab

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele reportedly said that her abusive son is in rehab. The concerned mom expressed that she took her son to rehab a day after he threw hands at his girlfriend.

The former Generations thespian shared that the abuse incident occurred on Tuesday, 4 November and she woke up the next day and took him to rehab.

ZAlebs reported that Sonia spoke to Drum about how she had to send her son away when the unfortunate incident became public. Pics of Reokeditswe Makete, her son's former bae, were all over the timeline a while back after the incident.

Sonia's son's pics were also all over Twitter after Reokeditswe shared her pics after she was apparently physically abused.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News