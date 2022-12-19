Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has revealed that she is living in fear after stalkers threatened to leak her compromising pics

The actress and fashion designer said that the explicit pictures were stolen from her mobile phone

Mbali addressed the matter a few weeks ago when she went live on Instagram to say that the stalkers were claiming that she sent the pictures to a man named Peter

SA has reacted to Enhle Mbali's claims that there are stalkers threatening to expose her explicit pictures. Image: @enhlembali.

The star first addressed the matter during an Instagram Live a few weeks ago saying the stalkers said she sent the pictures to a man named Peter.

Enhle Mbali also shared screenshots of the conversations she had with the man in a now-deleted post. She said she is not going to cave and threatened to take the legal route.

According to City Press, the stalkers are not backing down and they are still threatening the Slay actress. Social media users reacted to the post saying Mbali is using the matter to chase clout.

@majozi4 said:

"People send pics around and then lie claiming that photos were stolen. "

@MalelaThapelo commented:

"She is looking for the spotlight again."

@LongRich5 wrote:

"Hahahaha so funny is it wise to have such pictures on a device? What is it she wanted to see, that a mirror will not reveal? I guess it wasn't meant for more than one person neh."

@abolites noted:

"We have a lot of problems like people sabotage of Eskom, crimes and @City_Press see it fit to publish this. Let her sort her things in private, please. She already opened a case, what are we supposed to help her by knowing this?"

