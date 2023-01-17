Social media went up in flames when a man took to Instagram to call out popular star Mr JazziQ

The artist was accused of allegedly hitting on a lady named Sedi Moshounyane despite being turned down several times

Peeps weighed in on the matter and many blasted Mr JazziQ for trying to ruin a relationship

South African amapiano star Mr JazziQ found himself topping Twitter trends after being slammed for shooting his shot at a friend's girlfriend.

Mr JazziQ is trending on Twitter after being accused of hitting on a lady who is in a relationship. Image: @sedii_moshounyane and @mrjazziq.

Mr JazziQ has been linked to many popular stars in the showbiz industry, among them Thuli Phongolo, Mihlali Ndamase and recently, Sithelo Shozi.

Mr JazziQ called out on Instagram

A popular celebrity tattoo artist, with the Instagram handle @al_realism, headed to his stories to call out the star. He said Mr JazziQ should stay away from his girlfriend Lesedi Mashounyane. The tattoo artist said the amapiano artist has been turned down several times, but he keeps pushing. He wrote:

"Mr JazziQ bro ain't gonna lie I'm a big fan of your music. But please stop hitting on my girl sedii moshounyane. This is the second time you texting her. You even tried to hit on her yesterday at the market and still she mized you because she's not interested. You busy lying on your interviews saying you don't want nobody knowing exactly what you doing. Long story short please respect our relationship. Focus on your kids boy!"

Mr JazziQ trends on Twitter as fans react to the allegations

Twitter users weighed in on the post and dished their thoughts. Some blamed Mr JazziQ for trying to ruin a perfect relationship, while others said the guy should just focus on keeping his girlfriend happy.

@Johnny__the_2nd said:

"What's even worse is that Jazziq might already be smashing…women have this thing of telling you that a man is hitting on me to maintain their lie later if the secret leak…stay woke kings. If not I give you 6 months, by June JazziQ would've chowed this girl because of this stunt."

@fourrforty commented:

"I would be scared too. JazziQ is famous and probably monied."

