Media personality Enhle Mbali apparently threw more shade in the direction of her ex, Black Coffee, on social media

The actress and the Grammy-winning DJ have been beefing since they went their seperate ways a few years back

According to reports, Enhle lowkey shaded the music producer and seemingly suggested that she's still waiting for them to do a tell-all interview

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Enhle Mbali and her estranged hubby's beef is far from over, it seems. The actress allegedly took more shots at Black Coffee.

Enhle Mbali seemingly took more hots at Black Coffee. Image: @enhle_mbali, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The stunner and the world-renowned DJ's relationship ened in tears a long time ago but they continue to hog headlines for shading each other on social media. According to ZAlebs, Enhle Mbali took to her official Instagram handle again to seemingly throw shade at her baby daddy.

Enhle was on holiday when she apparently lowkey asked Black Coffee to set a date for an interview on "CNN". The publication reports that the star's post seemingly suggested that she's still waiting for a sit down with her ex so they could share what really ended their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to Enhle Mbali's post

Peeps took to Enhle's comment section on the picture and video sharing app to let her know that she's their role model because she continues living her best life despite the messy divorce.

lindimazibuko said:

"Love watching you live your BEST LIFE."

nells2087 wrote:

"Elephants represent many things: they're symbols of luck and prosperity, but they are also powerful beings that use their mighty strength to remove obstacles and negative forces. They also represent wisdom, long life, memory and vitality."

leratothando210 commented:

"I love Enhle, you will always be my role model."

tumelomohlamme said:

"No ways that Black coffee doesn't miss that body every now and then."

costagorejena added:

"Just absolutely beautiful, all I can say."

Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly split

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic and DBN Gogo have reportedly gone their seperate ways. The Amapiano artists apparently broke up ten months ago.

According to rumours, the two stars kept their break up on a down-low. The rumours started circulating when DBN Gogo was a no-show at Foca's birthday celebration.

ZAlebs reports that sources close to the artist and the DJ would probably never address the reason for their split publicly. One source claimed they're private people, while another said another Amapiano star is the reason for their breakup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News