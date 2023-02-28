Bongani Möller reportedly denied that she has moved in with Matthew Booth as the cheesecake cheating scandal continues

Bongani, who is Matthew's side chick, revealed that Matthew and Sonia Booth's marriage allegedly failed years ago, adding that she's now being made a scapegoat

She also denied spending the festive season with the former Bafana Bafana legend and rubbished claims suggesting Matthew met her family

The cheesecake cheating scandal continues. Matthew Booth's alleged side chick rubbished rumours suggesting she has moved in with the soccer legend.

Matthew Booth’s alleged side Bongani Möller denied moving in with him. Image: @matthewboothza

Source: Instagram

Bongani Möller and the former Bafana Bafana star made headlines when Mathew's estranged wife, Sonia Booth, accused him of baking a cheesecake for his side chick.

It's been reported that Bongani now lives with Matthew Booth after Sonia allegedly left their marital home. ZAlebs reports that Bongani denied that she's now cohabiting with the former national team player.

Bongani Möller reveals Matthew Booth filed for divorce

Bongani allegedly revealed that Matthew and Sonia's marriage "effectively failed" years ago, adding that she's now made a scapegoat. She said she has had no change in her living situation. Bongani also revealed that Matthew filed for divorce and they are going through the process currently.

Bongani also denied that she and Matthew spent the festive season together, saying it's all lies as the former defender has never met her family.

