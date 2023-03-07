Podcast and Chill host Mac G has revealed that he is happy Mo Flava is finally leaving Metro FM after eight years

The popular breakfast show presenter sent shockwaves across Mzansi when he announced that he was leaving the station to pursue other adventures

Mac G reacted to the news during his show, he said that he was excited Mo Flava was leaving

Mac G has shared his thoughts on the reports that Mo Flava is leaving Metro FM after eight years at the station.

The DJ shared the news saying that he was leaving the popular station to pursue other avenues.

Mac G takes a jab at Mo Flava because of old beef

According to TimesLIVE, Mac G addressed the news of Mo Flava's controversial Metro FM exit during the recent episode of his show, Podcast & Chill.

The controversial podcaster said that he was happy Mo Flava was leaving Metro FM because he took a swipe at him when he started his podcast. He said:

"Am I a bad person for being happy Mo Flava got fired? I was so happy. I remember when I had just started the podcast, someone tweeted at Mo saying; 'Hey where's Mac G?' and he replied, he was like: 'Like it was still small I was so happy. The last time I checked, he was sitting on a couch talking sh*t and I'm doing breakfast at Metro'. Now things have changed. I'm behind the mic."

Mo Flava wraps up final Metro FM show after 8 years as host of SABC radio station, Mzansi wishes him well

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mo Flava has officially left Metro FM after eight years as a host. The radio personality said his final goodbye to Metro FM listeners on March 7, 2023.

According to ZAlebs, Mo had been in charge of the breakfast show for two years and was introduced to Metro FM listeners via the drive-time show. The news publication also claimed that the departure came earlier than expected because the media statement they obtained listed March 10 as Mo's last day as the host of Metro FM.

Before going on air on March 7, the former Wake Up on Metro FM host shared a tweet officially announcing his departure from the SABC radio station. The post quickly went viral, with radio fans sharing heartfelt posts about Mo's departure.

