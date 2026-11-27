South African singer Moonchild Sanelly secured a place on the soundtrack of the upcoming Hollywood fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone

The soundtrack was curated by Nigerian star Tems, who also serves as executive music producer, alongside Burna Boy as executive music consultant

Actress Thuso Mbedu leads an all-star cast in the film, which is set to hit cinemas on 15 January 2027

Moonchild Sanelly celebrated after the 'Children of Blood and Bone' soundtrack. Image: moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly has pulled off yet another international coup, landing a feature on the soundtrack of the highly anticipated Hollywood fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone. The South African artist, born Sanelisiwe Twisha, shared the news with fans on X, and she was clearly not holding back her excitement.

"I'm thaaaaaaaat girl !!!! Not the girl I think I am. Just Thaaaaaaaaaat girl period," she wrote.

See the post below:

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Moonchild Sanelly joins a star-studded lineup

The Children of Blood and Bone soundtrack was curated by Nigerian hitmaker Tems, who also takes on the role of executive music producer. Burna Boy steps in as executive music consultant and has contributed three original tracks to the project. The roster also includes Fireboy DML, BNXN, Kold AF, Ayra Starr, Obongjayar, Moelogo, Daecolm, Pa Salieu and Show Dem Camp. The title of Moonchild's specific contribution to the soundtrack has not yet been revealed.

The achievement adds fresh weight to an already impressive filmography. Her music has previously appeared in six productions spanning Black Panther (2018), The Lion King: The Gift (2019), Black Is King (2020), Seriously Single (2020), The Woman King (2022) and Picture This (2025).

Thuso Mbedu Leads the Cast

The film carries a strong South African presence both on and off the screen. Thuso Mbedu takes on the central role of Zélie Adebola, a young woman on a dangerous quest to restore magic to her people in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha. The story is adapted from Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel of the same name, with director Gina Prince-Bythewood at the helm.

Mbedu is joined by a remarkable ensemble that includes Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lashana Lynch and Richard Mofe-Damijo. One of Tems' original tracks, African Love Story, has already been heard in the film's official trailer.

Children of Blood and Bone is set for a cinema release on 15 January 2027.

Moonchild Sanelly announced that she was on the 'Children of Blood and Bone' soundtrack. Image: moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Tomi Adeyemi drops Children of Blood and Bone film

Previously, Briefly News reported that author Tomi Adeyemi officially left the Children of Blood and Bone project.

Adeyemi cut all ties and stopped promotion after behind-the-scenes drama about her involvement in the adaptation.

Source: Briefly News