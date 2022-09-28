American singer, John Legend, virtually performed at the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra

The concert, which came off on Saturday, September 24, saw spectacular performances from other acclaimed musicians

A video of John Legend's virtual performance at the prestigious event has garnered tons of reactions

American singer, songwriter, and pianist John Legend virtually performed at the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival at the Blackstar Square on Saturday, September 24.

Photos of American singer John Legend. Credit: monteozafrica/johnlegend V

Source: UGC

Singers' surprise performance

The singer delivered a surprise performance virtually, with Nigeria's Tiwa Savage and Oxlade separately coming through on stage to thrill fans.

The night was hosted by award-winning actress and playwright, Danai Gurira of Black Panther fame, with support from Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Joyful video of John Legend surfaces

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, John Legend delivers a spectacular virtual performance at the Global Citizen concert.

The decorated American singer thrilled the audience, and his footage has garnered reactions from netizens on social media.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh