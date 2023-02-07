This year's Cotton Fest was an unforgettable experience for the fans and hip-hop lovers who converged in the heart of Johannesburg for the show

Many local acts set the stage alight with their hot performances and Costa Titch went up a notch when he brought out Akon as his surprise act

Gqom duo Destruction Boyz gave Mzansi one last performance as a group before parting ways to pursue solo careers

Cotton Fest is stepping up a notch with every year that comes. Although many feel a lot changed following the cofounder Riky Rick's untimely passing last year.

Stars like Akon, Costa Titch and Moozlie performed at the Cotton Fest 2023. Image: @costatitch and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

This year's edition of the Cotton Fest was a hive of activities. Many stars took to the stage to do what they do best.

Local stars light up the Cotton Fest stage

South African stars brought their A-game, much to the delight of concertgoers. Top stars like Moozlie, Sjava, Emtee, DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles all had lit performances, despite a few technical glitches.

According to TimesLIVE, popular Destruction Boyz gave a final fire performance as a group after announcing that they are going their separate ways to pursue solo careers.

Akon surprises his fans with an appearance at the Cotton Fest

One of the highlights of the Cotton Fest was when internationally acclaimed Senegalese star, Akon, came to the stage to surprise fans.

Videos circulating online show the moment Akon came out to surprise fans during Costa Titch's performance. Taking to his Instagram page after the historical performance, the Big Flexa hitmaker expressed gratitude to Akon. He wrote:

"COTTON FEST 23!!!Shout out to my brother @akon for coming out and making it such a special moment!"

