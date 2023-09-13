Nasty C is just days away from the release of his anticipated album, I Love It Here and has just released a new song ahead of the project

The rapper dropped off Endless , his latest upbeat single where he embraces the good vibes

Fans are going crazy over the new jam and are even more excited for Nasty C's project

Nasty C is in a good space and embraces the positive energy for his new single 'Endless' taken from the 'I Love It Here' album. Images: nasty_csa

Nasty C is gearing up to release his long-awaited album, I Love It Here and just dropped a new single ahead of the project. The rapper shared his new song, Endless with his fans and they are loving it.

Nasty recently hosted a listening session for his project where his girlfriend Sammie Heavens and son Oliver were in attendance, adding to the wholesome concept of the project.

Nasty C releases new single

Building up to this anticipated album, I Love It Here, Nasty released another single ahead of the project.

The rapper dropped Endless, an upbeat song about embracing good vibes from fans and family.

"Take the word 'love' and I redefine it. My heart is yours, baby if you can find it."

For the song, Nasty opens up about being a role model and receiving an outpouring of love from his supporters.

In a recent Instagram post, Nasty C told a male fan that they shouldn't feel ashamed to tell the rapper that they love him:

"You don't have to say 'no homo', I love you too. We're adults over here."

Fans were elated at the new release where many dropped heart and fire flame emojis in reaction to Endless:

da_chief_04 said:

"Aww yess sweets after sweets!"

ashley.yoyo.92 responded:

"Lesss gooooo."

1dream_0ut_loud commented:

"You snapped!"

lover_boi_mj posted:

"Love this!"

ashley.yoyo.92 praised:

"Anchor of the nation."

majestic__l added:

"I've been playing this song on repeat since it dropped."

mxolisi_504 said:

"Bro went deeper!"

why.zero11 responded:

"Too much!"

Nasty C features his family in his album

Nasty C recently hosted a listening session for I Love It Here where rappers 25K and Maglera Doe Boy were among the attendees and featured artists. Special guests, Sammie Heavens and two-month-old Oliver also made it to the occasion and the album.

According to TshisaLIVE, the young family had a special moment where Sammie, a talented wordsmith, recited a poem for the album's intro:

"Sam is an actual poet, she is sick. I really wanted to have her on it. She did a four to six-bar poem at the end of the intro."

The Bad Hair rapper made the project extra special by featuring baby Oliver:

"I also featured my son. I took his cries and things like that and put them on his song."

Nasty C went on to say that making the music was a great experience:

"It was really dope, we had a lot of fun. Making this project was such a wholesome experience. There was so much love and good energy in every room we were in."

Nasty C features in Cassper Nyovest's album

Briefly News revealed that Cassper Nyovest confirmed Nasty C's appearance in his upcoming album, Solomon.

The rappers were recently rumoured to have a joint project, however, the hearsay was debunked as the emcees embarked on a joint tour instead.

The publication also revealed reactions to a viral video of Nasty C assaulting a fan during a performance.

