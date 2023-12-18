DJ Maphorisa, Shebeshxt, and Xduppy teamed up to deliver an amapiano-infused remix of the hit song Twerka

Maphorisa shared the exciting news on Instagram, providing fans with links to stream the remix on popular platforms

Early birds are already rating the new version of Shebe's song and posted their verdicts in the comments

Shebeshxt and DJ Maphorisa collaborated on the remix of 'Twerka'. Image: @official.shebeshxt and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The highly anticipated remix of Twerka has finally been released. The latest version of Shebeshxt's song features DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy.

Twerka remix on streaming platfrorm

The announcement was made on Maphorisa's Instagram page. It includes links for fans to stream the remix on various platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The amapiano maestro also dropped some visuals of him and the rapper from Limpopo to push the song.

Maphorisa and Shebe's studio session

The remix comes on the heels of Maphorisa and Shebe's recent studio session that had fans buzzing with excitement.

Only time will tell if the collaboration will result in being a chart-topper and a favourite among amapiano enthusiasts.

See the post below:

Fans hyped by Twerka remix

Music lovers are already flooding the comments section, expressing their excitement and rating the amapiano-infused hit.

@forever_yute said:

"Wena ha o nyake ho fetwa ke nix."

@fhulu.shambs78 stated:

"Bro, I listened to this track two times there was no need to force Shebeshxt to jump into piano! I know he's hot now but there was no need brov!"

@realprettyass_icy commented:

"Nah the song is bad. Y'all shoving Shebe down my throat now. They gonna be playing this song at clubs now."

@jozzy_louise posted:

"Double trouble, double tunes, double piano.❤️"

@_elliot96 mentioned:

"This song is too busy, next time allow Naqua to make the pots."

@kamogelomoririi wrote:

"I really love the beat and how you mastered Mabena’s voice. O ntswembu Lord Phori."

@plugboy_g added:

"Awesome song by the way a true banger."

Shebeshxt meets Maphorisa, fans amazed by humility

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt recently shared his December 2023 gig guide, which includes an appearance at DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's Back 2 Back concert.

Ahead of the show, the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker met Porry and stunned netizens with his humble nature.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News