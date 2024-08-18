Top 21 songs about winning: The ultimate playlist for champions

We all face challenges in life and sometimes need inspiration, whether from those close to us or music. Most songs about winning have powerful messages to uplift our spirits. The jams also celebrate the thrill of success and the joy of victory.

Most Songs about success talk of the struggle people go through before winning. The jams cut across different genres, from hip-hop to rock and R&B. We compile the best songs about accomplishments for your inspiration.

Songs about winning in 2024

People sing victory songs or champion songs while celebrating triumphs. They capture the feelings of victory and accomplishment that come with achieving success. Some are long songs, while others are short.

From the best public rankings, votes and recognition, Music Gateway, the Ranker, and Chosic listed here are some of the best-winning songs of all time. We picked the 21 best for you to feast your ears on.

Songs about winning and success Artist (s) We Are The Champions Queen Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden and Whitehead Paths Of Victory Bob Dylan One Little Victory Rush Survivor Destiny's Child I'm Still Standing Elton John Don’t Stop Believin Journey Eye Of The Tiger Survivor Girl On Fire Alicia Keys The Winner Takes It All ABBA Beat It Michael Jackson On Top Of The World Imagine Dragons Good Feeling Flo Rida Unstoppable Sia Started From the Bottom Drake Lose Yourself Eminem Roar Katy Perry Stronger Kanye West Grinding All My Life Nipsey Hussle Stand Up Right Said Fred Raise Your Glass P!nk

Enjoy this compilation of these fantastic tunes and discover their genres, artists, and when they were released.

21. We Are The Champions by Queen

Released in: 1977

1977 Genres: Glam rock, rock, classic rock

Glam rock, rock, classic rock Album: News of the World

News of the World Writer: Freddie Mercury

The jam by British band Queen is an iconic and timeless tune that has uplifted and inspired many for decades. Many sports teams and fans have used it for motivation.

20. Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now by McFadden and Whitehead

Released in: 1979

1979 Genres: Funk, Disco

Funk, Disco Album: McFadden & Whitehead

McFadden & Whitehead Writers: McFadden and Whitehead

The classic disco track has encouraged people to keep pushing forward against all odds. McFadden and Whitehead wrote the motivational song inspired by their personal experience.

19. Paths Of Victory by Bob Dylan

Released in: 1991

1991 Genre: Folk

Folk Album: The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991

The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991 Writers: Bob Dylan and John B. Matthias

Dylan's folk track reflects on how people must continue working towards success despite their challenges.

18. One Little Victory by Rush

Released in: 2009

2009 Genre: Alternative/Indie, heavy metal

Alternative/Indie, heavy metal Album: Retrospective III: 1989-2008

Retrospective III: 1989-2008 Writers: Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, Alex Lifeson

Rock band Rush released one of the best rock songs about winning in 2009. One Little Victory captures the spirit of hope and resilience, inspiring listeners to hope for a second chance.

17. Survivor by Destiny's Child

Released in: 2001

2001 Genre: R&B, pop, soul

R&B, pop, soul Album: Survivor

Survivor Writers: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams

The iconic track is one of the best pop and R&B songs about winning, inspiring listeners to learn to survive in any circumstance. The legendary American group (Destiny's Child) released the jam to emphasise fighting any battle and emerging victorious.

16. I'm Still Standing by Elton John

Released in: 1983

1983 Genre: Rock, pop rock, pop, seasonal, folk

Rock, pop rock, pop, seasonal, folk Album: Too Low for Zero

Too Low for Zero Writer: Bernie Taupin

Elton John, one of the wealthiest singers, released I'm Still Standing in 1983, a song that resonates well with the winning spirit. The jam encourages people to stay positive, believe in their abilities, and keep going.

15. Don't Stop Believin by Journey

Released in: 1981

1981 Genre: Rock

Rock Album: Escape

Escape Writers: Steve Perry, Neal Schon, and Jonathan Cain

Journey's 1981 single "Don’t Stop Believin" is among the most popular winning songs in sports. Fans often sing it to encourage players or athletes. The iconic anthem is ideal for those who dared to dream and believed in their successful journey.

14. Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor

Released in: 1982

1982 Genre: Hard rock, Arena rock, Classic Rock

Hard rock, Arena rock, Classic Rock Album: Eye of the Tiger

Eye of the Tiger Writers: Frankie Sullivan and Jim Peterik

Eye Of The Tiger was among the biggest hits of the 1980s and has crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube. According to Billboard, the track inspired legendary Sylvester Stallone, who used it as the theme song of his film Rocky III.

13. Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys

Released in: 2012

2012 Genre: Contemporary soul, pop, R&B

Contemporary soul, pop, R&B Album: Girl on Fire

Girl on Fire Writers: Alicia Keys, Jeff Bhasker, and Salaam Remi

The uplifting tune emphasises self-belief and perseverance. Through the track, Alicia Keys believes being on 'fire' gives her the freedom to control her life and decide what she wants to do.

12. The Winner Takes It All by ABBA

Released in: 1982

1982 Genre: Classical, Europop, Swedish pop

Classical, Europop, Swedish pop Album: Super Trouper

Super Trouper Writers: Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus

The single by Swedish pop group ABBA is an iconic and timeless classic about divorce. It explores the feelings of loss and regret.

11. Beat It by Michael Jackson

Released in: 1982

1982 Genre: Hard rock, Dance-rock, Disco, Dance Pop, Classic Rock

Hard rock, Dance-rock, Disco, Dance Pop, Classic Rock Album: Thriller

Thriller Writer: Michael Jackson

The energetic track has also crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube. Michael Jackson's message in the jam encourages people to stand up for themselves during a fight. It is one of the most appropriate songs about winning a game by facing your opponent fearlessly.

10. On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons

Released in: 2012

2012 Genre: Pop, rock, modern rock, classical

Pop, rock, modern rock, classical Album: Night Visions

Night Visions Writers: Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Alex da Kid

The track celebrates the band's accomplishment after years of striving to become successful, inspiring listeners not to give up.

9. Good Feeling by Flo Rida

Released in: 2011

2011 Genre: Dance/electronic

Dance/electronic Album: Good Feeling EP

Good Feeling EP Writers: Flo Rida, Dr. Luke, Cirkut, Breyan Isaac, Arash Pournouri, Avicii, Etta James, Leroy Kirkland and Pearl Woods

Flo Rida's jam is among the most touching hip-hop songs about winning. The music inspires people to keep faith and have a positive spirit to win. It raises a feel-good toast celebrating living large and hip-hop style.

8. Unstoppable by Sia

Released in: 2016

2016 Genre: Alternative/indie, dance/electronic, pop

Alternative/indie, dance/electronic, pop Album: This Is Acting

This Is Acting Writers: Sia and Chris Braide

The song talks about determination and strength. It encourages us to believe that we all have the power to overcome challenges and emerge victorious regardless of circumstance.

7. Started From the Bottom by Drake

Released in: 2013

2013 Genre: Hip-hop, rap

Hip-hop, rap Album: Nothing Was the Same

Nothing Was the Same Writers: Drake, Michael Coleman, and Noah "40" Shebib

Drake's song is an anthem of triumph and perseverance. The Canadian singer shares his personal experience with gaining fame and fortune. It is one of the memorable rap songs about winning from humble beginnings.

6. Lose Yourself by Eminem

Released in: 2013

2013 Genre: Hip hop, rap rock, pop

Hip hop, rap rock, pop Album: 8 Mile movie

movie Writer: Eminem

Lose Yourself is another inspiring rap song about being the best and seizing opportunities. It is the theme song of Eminem's film 8 Mile. The video song has over 1.3 billion views on a fan's YouTube channel.

5. Roar by Katy Perry

Released in: 2013

2013 Genre: Pop

Pop Album: Prism

Prism Writers: Katy Perry, Bonnie McKee, Dr. Luke, Max Martin, Henry Walter, Sara Bareilles, and Jack Antonoff

The inspiring tune encourages people to overcome their challenges and get back up on their feet when they fail. It is among the most-watched YouTube video songs, with over four billion views as of August 2024.

4. Stronger by Kanye West

Released in: 2007

2007 Genre: Hip-hop, rap

Hip-hop, rap Album: Graduation

Graduation Writers: Kanye West and Daft Punk

American rapper Kanye West shares the values of perseverance and its importance in success. Stronger is ideal for those hoping to bounce back from disappointment.

3. Grinding All My Life by Nipsey Hussle

Released in: 2018

2018 Genre: R&B/soul, dance/electronic, hip-hop/rap

R&B/soul, dance/electronic, hip-hop/rap Album: Victory Lap

Victory Lap Writers: Nipsey Hussle, Askia Fountain, Ermias Asghedom, Shane Lindstrom, and Steven Carless

Grinding All My Life is a powerful anthem about relentless hustle and sacrifice. It has become a household track among rap fans and those seeking inspiration.

2. Stand Up by Right Said Fred

Released in: 2002

2002 Genre: Schlager and volksmusik, pop, rock

Schlager and volksmusik, pop, rock Album: Stand Up

Stand Up Writers: Clyde Ward, Fred Fairbrass, and Richard Fairbrass

The uplifting theme focuses on victory, courage, and resilience. It is often used in sports events to celebrate successes and give hope.

1. Raise Your Glass by P!nk

Released in: 2010

2010 Genre: Pop, UK R&B

Pop, UK R&B Album: Greatest Hits... So Far!!!

Greatest Hits... So Far!!! Writers: P!nk, Max Martin, and Shellback

The catchy tune inspires the underdogs and those who feel left out. Raise Your Glass uplifts spirits and resonates well with people of all classes.

Frequently asked questions

The above winning tracks have inspired many people and boosted their morale. So, which song makes you feel better? Here are some frequently asked questions about the victorious jams.

‌ What is the inspirational song about winning? The most popular tracks about winning include Don't Stop Believin' , Eye Of The Tiger , On Top Of The World , and Unstoppable .

The most popular tracks about winning include , , , and . What is a song for a victory celebration? We Are The Champions by Queen is often used to celebrate triumphs in sport.

by Queen is often used to celebrate triumphs in sport. What is the best hype-up song? Popular jams such as One More Time by Daft Punk, Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons, and I'm Still Standing by Elton John are best for hyping your spirit.

Popular jams such as by Daft Punk, by Imagine Dragons, and by Elton John are best for hyping your spirit. What is a song that inspires positive change in society? According to Little Voice UK, Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke, Everything Has Changed by Taylor Swift, and Redemption Song by Bob Marley are among the popular tracks about societal change.

Over the years, musicians have produced captivating songs about winning. Some tracks are popular and timeless, with billions of views on YouTube because of their inspiring messages and tunes. Get lost in this playlist of the best timeless songs about winning.

