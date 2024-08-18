Top 21 songs about winning: The ultimate playlist for champions
We all face challenges in life and sometimes need inspiration, whether from those close to us or music. Most songs about winning have powerful messages to uplift our spirits. The jams also celebrate the thrill of success and the joy of victory.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Songs about winning in 2024
- 21. We Are The Champions by Queen
- 20. Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now by McFadden and Whitehead
- 19. Paths Of Victory by Bob Dylan
- 18. One Little Victory by Rush
- 17. Survivor by Destiny's Child
- 16. I'm Still Standing by Elton John
- 15. Don't Stop Believin by Journey
- 14. Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor
- 13. Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys
- 12. The Winner Takes It All by ABBA
- 11. Beat It by Michael Jackson
- 10. On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons
- 9. Good Feeling by Flo Rida
- 8. Unstoppable by Sia
- 7. Started From the Bottom by Drake
- 6. Lose Yourself by Eminem
- 5. Roar by Katy Perry
- 4. Stronger by Kanye West
- 3. Grinding All My Life by Nipsey Hussle
- 2. Stand Up by Right Said Fred
- 1. Raise Your Glass by P!nk
- Frequently asked questions
Most Songs about success talk of the struggle people go through before winning. The jams cut across different genres, from hip-hop to rock and R&B. We compile the best songs about accomplishments for your inspiration.
Songs about winning in 2024
People sing victory songs or champion songs while celebrating triumphs. They capture the feelings of victory and accomplishment that come with achieving success. Some are long songs, while others are short.
From the best public rankings, votes and recognition, Music Gateway, the Ranker, and Chosic listed here are some of the best-winning songs of all time. We picked the 21 best for you to feast your ears on.
Enjoy this compilation of these fantastic tunes and discover their genres, artists, and when they were released.
21. We Are The Champions by Queen
- Released in: 1977
- Genres: Glam rock, rock, classic rock
- Album: News of the World
- Writer: Freddie Mercury
The jam by British band Queen is an iconic and timeless tune that has uplifted and inspired many for decades. Many sports teams and fans have used it for motivation.
20. Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now by McFadden and Whitehead
- Released in: 1979
- Genres: Funk, Disco
- Album: McFadden & Whitehead
- Writers: McFadden and Whitehead
The classic disco track has encouraged people to keep pushing forward against all odds. McFadden and Whitehead wrote the motivational song inspired by their personal experience.
19. Paths Of Victory by Bob Dylan
- Released in: 1991
- Genre: Folk
- Album: The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991
- Writers: Bob Dylan and John B. Matthias
Dylan's folk track reflects on how people must continue working towards success despite their challenges.
18. One Little Victory by Rush
- Released in: 2009
- Genre: Alternative/Indie, heavy metal
- Album: Retrospective III: 1989-2008
- Writers: Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, Alex Lifeson
Rock band Rush released one of the best rock songs about winning in 2009. One Little Victory captures the spirit of hope and resilience, inspiring listeners to hope for a second chance.
17. Survivor by Destiny's Child
- Released in: 2001
- Genre: R&B, pop, soul
- Album: Survivor
- Writers: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams
The iconic track is one of the best pop and R&B songs about winning, inspiring listeners to learn to survive in any circumstance. The legendary American group (Destiny's Child) released the jam to emphasise fighting any battle and emerging victorious.
16. I'm Still Standing by Elton John
- Released in: 1983
- Genre: Rock, pop rock, pop, seasonal, folk
- Album: Too Low for Zero
- Writer: Bernie Taupin
Elton John, one of the wealthiest singers, released I'm Still Standing in 1983, a song that resonates well with the winning spirit. The jam encourages people to stay positive, believe in their abilities, and keep going.
15. Don't Stop Believin by Journey
- Released in: 1981
- Genre: Rock
- Album: Escape
- Writers: Steve Perry, Neal Schon, and Jonathan Cain
Journey's 1981 single "Don’t Stop Believin" is among the most popular winning songs in sports. Fans often sing it to encourage players or athletes. The iconic anthem is ideal for those who dared to dream and believed in their successful journey.
14. Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor
- Released in: 1982
- Genre: Hard rock, Arena rock, Classic Rock
- Album: Eye of the Tiger
- Writers: Frankie Sullivan and Jim Peterik
Eye Of The Tiger was among the biggest hits of the 1980s and has crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube. According to Billboard, the track inspired legendary Sylvester Stallone, who used it as the theme song of his film Rocky III.
13. Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys
- Released in: 2012
- Genre: Contemporary soul, pop, R&B
- Album: Girl on Fire
- Writers: Alicia Keys, Jeff Bhasker, and Salaam Remi
The uplifting tune emphasises self-belief and perseverance. Through the track, Alicia Keys believes being on 'fire' gives her the freedom to control her life and decide what she wants to do.
12. The Winner Takes It All by ABBA
- Released in: 1982
- Genre: Classical, Europop, Swedish pop
- Album: Super Trouper
- Writers: Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus
The single by Swedish pop group ABBA is an iconic and timeless classic about divorce. It explores the feelings of loss and regret.
11. Beat It by Michael Jackson
- Released in: 1982
- Genre: Hard rock, Dance-rock, Disco, Dance Pop, Classic Rock
- Album: Thriller
- Writer: Michael Jackson
The energetic track has also crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube. Michael Jackson's message in the jam encourages people to stand up for themselves during a fight. It is one of the most appropriate songs about winning a game by facing your opponent fearlessly.
10. On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons
- Released in: 2012
- Genre: Pop, rock, modern rock, classical
- Album: Night Visions
- Writers: Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Alex da Kid
The track celebrates the band's accomplishment after years of striving to become successful, inspiring listeners not to give up.
9. Good Feeling by Flo Rida
- Released in: 2011
- Genre: Dance/electronic
- Album: Good Feeling EP
- Writers: Flo Rida, Dr. Luke, Cirkut, Breyan Isaac, Arash Pournouri, Avicii, Etta James, Leroy Kirkland and Pearl Woods
Flo Rida's jam is among the most touching hip-hop songs about winning. The music inspires people to keep faith and have a positive spirit to win. It raises a feel-good toast celebrating living large and hip-hop style.
8. Unstoppable by Sia
- Released in: 2016
- Genre: Alternative/indie, dance/electronic, pop
- Album: This Is Acting
- Writers: Sia and Chris Braide
The song talks about determination and strength. It encourages us to believe that we all have the power to overcome challenges and emerge victorious regardless of circumstance.
7. Started From the Bottom by Drake
- Released in: 2013
- Genre: Hip-hop, rap
- Album: Nothing Was the Same
- Writers: Drake, Michael Coleman, and Noah "40" Shebib
Drake's song is an anthem of triumph and perseverance. The Canadian singer shares his personal experience with gaining fame and fortune. It is one of the memorable rap songs about winning from humble beginnings.
6. Lose Yourself by Eminem
- Released in: 2013
- Genre: Hip hop, rap rock, pop
- Album: 8 Mile movie
- Writer: Eminem
Lose Yourself is another inspiring rap song about being the best and seizing opportunities. It is the theme song of Eminem's film 8 Mile. The video song has over 1.3 billion views on a fan's YouTube channel.
5. Roar by Katy Perry
- Released in: 2013
- Genre: Pop
- Album: Prism
- Writers: Katy Perry, Bonnie McKee, Dr. Luke, Max Martin, Henry Walter, Sara Bareilles, and Jack Antonoff
The inspiring tune encourages people to overcome their challenges and get back up on their feet when they fail. It is among the most-watched YouTube video songs, with over four billion views as of August 2024.
4. Stronger by Kanye West
- Released in: 2007
- Genre: Hip-hop, rap
- Album: Graduation
- Writers: Kanye West and Daft Punk
American rapper Kanye West shares the values of perseverance and its importance in success. Stronger is ideal for those hoping to bounce back from disappointment.
3. Grinding All My Life by Nipsey Hussle
- Released in: 2018
- Genre: R&B/soul, dance/electronic, hip-hop/rap
- Album: Victory Lap
- Writers: Nipsey Hussle, Askia Fountain, Ermias Asghedom, Shane Lindstrom, and Steven Carless
Grinding All My Life is a powerful anthem about relentless hustle and sacrifice. It has become a household track among rap fans and those seeking inspiration.
2. Stand Up by Right Said Fred
- Released in: 2002
- Genre: Schlager and volksmusik, pop, rock
- Album: Stand Up
- Writers: Clyde Ward, Fred Fairbrass, and Richard Fairbrass
The uplifting theme focuses on victory, courage, and resilience. It is often used in sports events to celebrate successes and give hope.
1. Raise Your Glass by P!nk
- Released in: 2010
- Genre: Pop, UK R&B
- Album: Greatest Hits... So Far!!!
- Writers: P!nk, Max Martin, and Shellback
The catchy tune inspires the underdogs and those who feel left out. Raise Your Glass uplifts spirits and resonates well with people of all classes.
Frequently asked questions
The above winning tracks have inspired many people and boosted their morale. So, which song makes you feel better? Here are some frequently asked questions about the victorious jams.
- What is the inspirational song about winning? The most popular tracks about winning include Don't Stop Believin', Eye Of The Tiger, On Top Of The World, and Unstoppable.
- What is a song for a victory celebration? We Are The Champions by Queen is often used to celebrate triumphs in sport.
- What is the best hype-up song? Popular jams such as One More Time by Daft Punk, Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons, and I'm Still Standing by Elton John are best for hyping your spirit.
- What is a song that inspires positive change in society? According to Little Voice UK, Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke, Everything Has Changed by Taylor Swift, and Redemption Song by Bob Marley are among the popular tracks about societal change.
Over the years, musicians have produced captivating songs about winning. Some tracks are popular and timeless, with billions of views on YouTube because of their inspiring messages and tunes. Get lost in this playlist of the best timeless songs about winning.
