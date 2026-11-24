Emtee shared the official cover art for his upcoming album on Instagram, named after his young daughter

The Roll Up hitmaker wrote a heartfelt caption about missing his children and hoping to reunite with them one day

The album reveal comes against a painful backdrop of divorce, a protection order breach, and two stints behind bars

Emtee wrote an emotional message to his daughter. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African rap star Emtee has moved fans with the reveal of his upcoming album, Nairobi, sharing not just the cover art but a raw, heartfelt message about longing for his children and holding onto the hope of being reunited with them.

The Roll Up hitmaker posted the artwork on Instagram, showing his daughter beaming at the camera while clutching a large pink balloon, all wrapped in a warm, pink-toned aesthetic. His caption was equally striking in its vulnerability.

"I love you nana ❤️. Your album #Nairobi is almost done and with God I know one day we'll reunite. Me, you Avery and Logan. I think about you everyday," Emtee wrote.

A tradition rooted in fatherhood

Naming albums after his children is something Emtee has done since the very beginning of his career. His debut album, Avery, named after his firstborn son, was met with both critical praise and commercial success, and it remains the cornerstone of his legacy in South African hip-hop. He continued that tradition with his second studio project, Logan, honouring his second son. Nairobi, dedicated to his youngest child, rounds out what has become a defining thread running through his entire discography.

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Beyond naming projects after his children, Emtee has also made them a central part of his visual storytelling. In 2024, the rapper released his much-anticipated album, DIY 3, featuring a heartwarming cover that showcased all three of his kids alongside him,

Artists Rouge and Yung Swiss were among those who responded to the post with heart emojis and words of support, alongside a wave of fans who flooded the comments with encouragement.

Emtee named his upcoming album Nairobi after his young daughter. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The painful context behind the message

The post carries added weight given everything Emtee has been through in his personal life. His marriage to Nicole Chinsamy, the mother of his three children, came to a public and difficult end. After their divorce, it emerged that Chinsamy had obtained a protection order against him, which Emtee violated on several occasions by contacting her, posting about her online, and appearing at her home.

Those breaches led to him being incarcerated twice. Since his release, Emtee has spoken openly about wanting to change, apologising to his family, his children, and Chinsamy, and expressing a genuine desire to build a healthy co-parenting relationship going forward.

Against that backdrop, the Nairobi reveal feels like more than just an album announcement. It reads as a father's public letter to a child he misses deeply, wrapped in music that he has always used as his most personal form of expression.

See the official album cover below.

Emtee's protection order against wife gets dismissed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Emtee's protection order application against his estranged wife, Nicoly Chinsamy.

The rapper had alleged that Chinsamy harassed and threatened him after his release from prison; however, he failed to follow through with his application.

Source: Briefly News