Naledi Aphiwe shared a carousel of celebrity reactions to her new Maskandi song Ubaba Wakho with Mzukulu

DJ Maphorisa praised the track during a livestream, while Daliwonga and mining magnate My Sol sang along word-for-word

Naledi Aphiwe thanked her supporters for the continued love and revealed how well the song has been doing in just a week of its release

My Sol and DJ Maphorisa are among the stars to show love for Naledi Aphiwe’s new song. Images: mysolholdingsandlogistic, naledi_aphiwe_/ Instagram, DjMaphorisa/ X

Source: UGC

Naledi Aphiwe is having a moment, and the biggest names in South African music are taking notice. The rising singer's new Maskandi collaboration with Mzukulu, Ubaba Wakho, has swept up celebrity endorsements from some unexpected corners of the entertainment and business world.

Naledi posted a carousel on social media packed with clips of fans, content creators and well-known celebrities showing love for the track. Among the most notable reactions came from DJ Maphorisa, who bigged up the song during a recent livestream. "Aphiwe dropped another one; it's amazing," he said, giving the track his stamp of approval in front of his followers.

The praise arrives months after Porry hinted at an unexpected move from Amapiano to Maskandi.

Daliwonga and My Sol can't get enough

Singer Daliwonga and mining magnate Solomon "My Sol" Madibela took their appreciation a step further, with separate videos of the pair singing along to Ubaba Wakho word-for-word while out driving. The clips captured just how deeply the song has embedded itself, with two very different personalities from the entertainment and business worlds united by the same tune.

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Beyond the celebrity love, the carousel also featured young content creators performing, dancing and reacting to the song, painting a picture of just how widely the track has spread across the internet.

My Sol and Daliwonga sang along to Naledi Aphiwe's new song, while DJ Maphorisa sang her praises. Images: mysolholdingsandlogistic, daliwonga_sa/ Instagram, DjMaphorisa/ X

Source: UGC

"3 million views in 11 days"

The numbers back up the buzz. Naledi addressed the outpouring of support directly, writing:

"In just 11 days, we have surpassed 3 million YT Views. We are number 1 on YT, and 2 on Spotify! Thank you to everyone who is streaming, and I hope you have an amazing Summer ahead!"

The track showcases a different side of Naledi, whose versatility has drawn praise from fans and fellow artists alike. Ubaba Wakho's Maskandi roots signal that she is not content to stay in one lane, and the response suggests listeners are here for it.

Notably, the overwhelming positivity around the song appears to have shifted the conversation away from a viral fighting video involving the singer that surfaced in the days before the celebrations kicked off, seemingly showing how quickly social media has moved on from the scandal.

See Naledi Aphiwe's post below.

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