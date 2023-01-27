The Big Brother Titans show kept viewers glued to their screens over the drama between Yemi Cregx, Miracle OP and Khosi

Yemi had gone to confront Miracle for telling him he wanted to talk to his partner, Khosi, and he labelled it disrespectful

The video of Yemi’s exchange with Miracle over Khosi soon trended on social media and got a lot of netizens talking

The Big Brother Titans show caused a buzz on social media over the drama between Yemi Cregx and Miracle OP over Khosi.

It is no longer news that Yemi is in complicated relationships on the show owing to his closeness with Khosi and also Blue Aiva. Despite that, he doesn’t take it lightly when Khosi gets closer to the other guys, particularly Miracle OP.

Recently on the show, Yemi went to confront Miracle over what he termed as a disrespectful act.

According to Yemi, he felt disrespected by Miracle when he came to call Khosi while she was talking to him. The Nigerian star noted that even though Khosi is Miracle’s partner on the show (Khosicle), it was still disrespectful for him to come and ask for permission to talk to her while she was with him.

Yemi added that Khosi is free to talk to whoever she wants to talk to but it is disrespectful for Miracle to come to him and say:

“Let me talk to my partner real quick.”

The Nigerian housemate said:

“You don’t do that. You saw I did not say sh*it right? You do not do that. She’s your partner right? I get that. But she has a right to talk to whoever she wants to talk to. You can’t come and tell me ‘let me talk to my partner real quick’, I’m a guy like you that’s why I just let you be. It is disrespect my bro, it is disrespect. You can’t be doing that sh*it nau bro, I don’t do that sh*it to you, you can talk to whoever you want, I won’t come and tell you that, nah come on bro. You were talking to my partner all day, I didn’t come to meet you to tell you ‘yo I want to talk to my partner’ ah bro come on, it is disrespectful and what I will not tolerate from anyone is disrespect regardless of you being my guy or not.”

Throughout the confrontation, Miracle remained quiet even when Khosi tried to calm Yemi down and after he left the scene.

See the whole videos of their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Yemi Cregx confronts Miracle over Khosi

Read what netizens had to say about the drama below:

babyuc38:

"Two grown Nigerian men went to a show to pursue a woman? Na wa o, when $100,000 is at stake."

oziomaaliogo:

"But sincerely what's miracle problem cuz I just feel he is jealous of yemi that’s all."

237mberile:

"Emotions are high this night "

omokhele_5678:

"Abeg yemi should go for blue prefer her to khosi .....she jst want to tie yemi to her side that all"

palash_kiddies:

"Yemi ooooo so he dey pain? ‍♀️ big brother don pack mad people full house oooo ."

obafemiabiola:

"U can’t tell me nothing, they gave all of them this script to act before coming in to the house."

trizahshiro:

"So now Yemi has the audacity of feeling some type of when others spot Khosi, baba eat your cake naaaaah. I'm here for Miracle yoooohhh."

albertamensah1:

"He should keep quiet thereall this fight is unnecessary both Khosi and Yemi"

realtessyeme:

"Yemi complaining about disrespect and you walked out on Khosi without hearing her out."

