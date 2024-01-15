Zama Ngcobo shed some light on her appearance on the Real Housewives of Durban

The former Generations actress said her transition from acting to reality TV wasn't difficult

Mzansi weighed in on Zama's appearance on the reality show

The latest ‘RHOD’ star, Zama Ngcobo, said her move from acting to reality TV was effortless. Images: thatzamangcobo

Zama Ngcobo opened up about her entry into reality TV as one of the new faces on the Real Housewives of Durban's fourth season. The media personality revealed that though it was easy to go into reality TV, she needed to adjust to having cameras follow her.

Zama Ngcobo touches on RHOD role

Former Generations actress Zama Ngcobo, opened up about her entry into the Real Housewives franchise as one of the Durban cast members for the anticipated fourth season.

According to SowetanLIVE, the actress said her transition into reality TV was second nature, where she will be both the villain and the softie, though she had to make some adjustments to what she already knew:

"Saying ‘Yes’ to reality TV was an easy decision to make, I’m excited to try something new. Adjusting to being in front of the camera wasn't difficult because I do that for a living."

"Getting used to being followed by a camera was the most challenging part, as well as pretending as if no one was listening to all your conversations when on set."

Mzansi weighs in on Zama Ngcobo's RHOD entry

Netizens expressed varied reactions to Zama Ngcobo being on the Real Housewives of Durban, where some looked forward to seeing her on their screens:

ntokozo_brian was excited:

"Can't wait!"

fanas_mdlalose was happy:

"She's still gorgeous. It's been a while since I've seen her. Welcome back, fav!"

bryan_pro said:

"Ohh, looking forward to what she brings to the table!"

On the other hand, some netizens weren't pleased that Zama was the new RHOD cast member:

ntandobyl said:

"Iyhooo, D for Drama, unless she has changed."

Tlhogi_Rsa wasn't convinced:

"Hai, this one is not make sure. I doubt she's rich, we'll see but it's not make sure!!"

ngwe_lihle was frustrated:

"This show confuses me."

