Does April Kepner die in Grey's Anatomy? Sarah Drew's exit explained

April Kepner is a fictional character from ABC's medical drama, Grey's Anatomy. She is played by American actress Sarah Drew. The character began in season 6 of the TV series and has become one of the most loved characters by fans. But many would like to know what happened to her. Does April Kepner die in Grey's Anatomy?

Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew as April Kepner. Photo: Bob D'Amico (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

April Kepner is one of the most loved characters from Grey's Anatomy. Her devotion and passion for her doctor job and solid religious beliefs make her one of the notable characters in the series. She is hardworking and determined to help her patients, but her colleagues view her as insecure and vulnerable.

Does April Kepner die in Grey's Anatomy?

April Kepner does not die in the television series. However, in mid-season 14, she gets into an accident with her ex-fiance, Matthew, which leaves her in critical condition. April almost dies from hypothermia, and the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors try hard to revive her by trying to warm her body.

She gets critical injuries from the accident, but despite that, she miraculously wakes up from a coma after Jackson prays for her. April Kepner was mentally affected before the accident. She had lost her son with Jackson to osteogenesis imperfecta type II. This is one of the factors that led to the accident.

The death of her son and witnessing many other good people who were close to her dying made her turn to self-destructive behaviours, which later led to the accident. So, the character does not die in season 14. She leaves the series full of hope and turns on a new life.

Top-5 facts about April Kepner from Grey's Anatomy. Photo: @etalkctv on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Does April Kepner marry Matthew in Grey's Anatomy?

The two get married at the end of season 14. Matthew proposes to April in episode 23 of the same season, and she says yes. In episode 24 of the same season, April Kepner and Matthew tied the knot, and after that, April found a new purpose.

April leaves Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and focuses on providing medical care to homeless communities in Seattle. Her marriage to Matthew marks her exit from the series.

Why did April Kepner leave Grey's Anatomy in season 14?

April Kepner did not appear in the series after her marriage to Matthew, and many fans were unhappy. Many adored her relationship with Jackson (played by Jesse Williams), and the character's exit from the TV series because of marrying her ex-fiance, Matthew, left many with lots of questions.

April's exit from the series made many fans unhappy. According to Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff said that the exit of April Kepner and Arizona, a character from Grey's Anatomy, was not their decision but because of creative direction. The series' producers made the decision.

The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew…As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.

Is April still married to Matthew in season 17?

April Kepner and Matthew break up in Season 17. When Jackson comes to tell her about moving to Boston, April tells him that she has broken up with Matthew. After telling him about her split from Matthew, she decides to move with Jackson to Boston.

April Kepner's last episode

The character's last episode is season 17, episode 14, Look Up Child. In it, Jackson visits her to tell her he is leaving for Boston to run his family foundation, the Catherine Fox Foundation, and asks her to join him.

In the same episode, the two discuss moving to Boston together so their daughter can be near her parents. However, April returns to the series as a guest cast member in season 18, episode 20, You Are The Blood. She returns to Seattle with Jackson and their daughter.

Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner posing while folding her arms. Photo: Bob D'Amico (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to April Kepner?

The famous actress Sarah Drew leaves Grey's Anatomy in season 14 after surviving the accident that nearly caused April Kepner's death. After recovering, she marries her ex-fiance Matthew, marking her exit from the series, but she later returns in season 17.

Does April Kepner come back to life?

She returns to life after her fellow doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital do their best to bring her back to life. However, she woke up from a coma after Jackson Avery prayed for her.

When does April leave Grey's Anatomy?

She leaves the television series as a main cast in season 14 when she marries Matthew, and they start a new life by helping the homeless communities in Seattle. However, in season 17, episode 14, she returns to the series as a guest cast member.

April Kepner is a fictional character from Grey's Anatomy who many grew to love in the series. Her exit in season 14 made many wonder why it happened, and many would like to get an answer to the question, 'Does April Kepner die in Grey's Anatomy?' The character, played by Sarah Drew, does not die. She exits the series in season 14 for creative reasons but later appears in season 17.

