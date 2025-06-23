Viewers recently got to see how the Skeem Saam cast prepare for their scenes

A video of Marothi confronting Magongwa is making the rounds online, and fans can't help but be impressed by their work

Viewers sang the men's praises and couldn't believe the amount of work that went into acting

Fans are impressed by Marothi Maphuthuma and Alfred Magongwa's behind-the-scenes clip on ‘Skeem Saam’. Images: Instagram/ macks.papo, Facebook/ SSiTVSA

Source: UGC

Skeem Skaam fans are in for a treat after seeing a behind-the-scenes clip of Marothi and Magongwa's showdown.

Marothi and Magongwa practice their lines

The drama in Turfloop has erupted after fan-favourite, Marothi Maphuthuma, played by Macks Papo, returned to Skeem Saam.

The famous actor's comeback guarantees never-ending drama, plot twists, and conflicts between him and the rest of the Turf bunch, including Alfred Magongwa, who is played by Putla Sehlapelo.

After his former "Dynamite", Rachel Kunutu, betrayed him and fled with his money, Marothi learned that she was hiding out at Magongwa's house, and he confronted the former Turf High principal.

We saw a behind-the-scenes video of Marothi Maphuthuma confronting Alfred Magongwa on ‘Skeem Saam’. Images: Instagram/ macks.papo, Facebook/ SSiTVSA

Source: UGC

Briefly News reported that Lesego Marakalla, who plays Rachel in the famous drama series, also returned to reprise her role.

Award-winning actress, Sannah Mchunu, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the men's confrontation that showed both Marothi and Magongwa going through their lines with their scripts in hand:

"Marothi and Alfred rehearsal."

Here's what Mzansi said about Marothi and Magongwa's scene

Viewers were impressed by the men's skills, and noted how much work clearly went into acting:

pheladi_refi said

"Acting is a lot of work. I applaud you guys."

keepfitwiththobi_1 added:

"Acting must be draining, Yoh!!! The emotional tolls."

hope_zwayne noted:

"Acting ain’t easy, yo!"

nkateko_shi007 posted:

"This scene was fire, and I always wondered how they pulled it through. Acting is hard work, yerr!"

official_sifisomahaye was blown away:

"This is beautiful to watch."

Mzansi praised Macks Papo's work on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: macks.papo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others sang Macks Papo's praises for always putting in a good show:

anna_mabalane praised Macks Papo:

"Marothi Maphuthuma is the best!"

ziyanda_skosana_smith wrote:

"That man loves his job and he lives it!"

lovelyrose_wamphore was impressed:

"Dynamite's man is really talented, shame."

