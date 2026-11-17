Former House of Zwide star Hlengiwe Lushaba discusses her latest role in Kwa-Baba

Lushaba has joined the Mzansi Magic telenovela as Mambokazi

Viewers of the show recently commented on Mambokazi's storyline

Actress Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala discusses playing Mambokazi in KwaBaba. iMAGES: mZANSIMAGIC

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress and media personality Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala recently opened up about playing the role of Mambokazi on Mzansi Magic's TV show Kwa-Baba.

The actress previously joined eTV's cancelled telenovela House of Zwide as Winnie Ntshaba's onscreen sister-wife.

Lushaba reveals on her social media account that playing Mambokazi has her reflecting on the "cycle or progression of shame."

"I pray we all return from the prison of shame," said the actress.

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The former House of Zwide star also shared the stages of the wound, the veil, the Armour, the prison, the lifting, and the return.

Mzansi Magic recently shared a clip of Lushaba's role on its Instagram page.

South Africans respond to Mambokazi's storyline

@SinoDyosini said:

"I am confused, guys; was MaMbokazi a pro*titute, or was she being sold as a s*x slave?"

@ChloeDimpho wrote:

"I mean, I'm glad Khethokwakhe saved Mambokazi, but what was he doing in Hillbrow?"

@TheeHagOHags reacted:

"I'm still confused as to why they did that to Mambokazi and Nomvula's relationship."

@Nosipho_Ntshele wrote:

"Oh, Nomvula, now I need MaMbokazi to tell her about umcimbi back home bc if she finds out that she knew? Back to square one."

@yo_pinkbabe replied:

"Makoti wa MaMbokazi. Reminds me of when she(MaMbokazi) was going through it naye and she'd sit with her Bible."

Actress Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala plays Mambokazi in Kwababa. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Hlengiwe Lushaba's story: From early life to acting success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala is a South African actress and choreographer best known for playing Khethiwe in the SABC1 drama Gaz'lam.

Born on 3 April 1982 in KwaMashu, Durban, the actress has built a career spanning theatre, television and film across more than two decades.

At 44, she remains one of South Africa's most versatile performers, with critical recognition for her stage work, screen roles and international productions.

Source: Briefly News