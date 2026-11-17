Netflix thrilled South Africans this week when it shared the teaser for the South African version of Love is Blind

The streaming platform previously shared that actress Dineo Langa and her husband Solo would host the show

South Africans responded to the trailer on social media on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Dineo and Solo Langa to host Netflix's 'Love is Blind: South Africa'. Dineo Moeketsi

Source: UGC

Netflix has finally released the highly anticipated Love is Blind: South Africa, which will be hosted by former The Queen actress Dineo Langa and her husband Solo Langa.

The channel previously announced the dates for Love is Blind South Africa as well as Blood Legacy season 3, which was recently cancelled.

The streaming giant posted a video of the show on its X account on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

"Love Is Blind has landed in Mzansi! Singles. Pods. A wall. No peeking. Will they say “I do” to the person they fell for blindly, or will reality crash the wedding? Hosted by Dineo and Zothile “Solo” Langa, this addictive dating experiment asks the ultimate question: is love truly blind? Get ready for Love Is Blind: South Africa. 4 Dec. Only on Netflix," said the show.

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SA comments on the teaser

@PulseOfGood said:

"If she doesn’t look the part, then I’ll definitely walk away. Typical South African mentality. It’s called Love is Blind! Why do people go to this show if they care too much about looks?”

@_londimdaka7 wrote:

"Everyone is so good-looking! Definitely excited to tune in."

@NonhlieM responded:

"You are not supposed to show the engagement part on the trailer."

@SinazoGulukunqu asked:

"What is that light-skinned influencer bodybuilder doing here?"

@VRY_BLK wrote:

"Weeh, there's going to be lobola negotiations. This is so messy."

@StorytellerJobe said:

"Which talent agencies are they from?"

@lulushezi reacted:

"Who is this in the Temu Zulu attire, guys?"

Netflix releases trailer for 'Love is Blind: South Africa' with Dineo and Solo Langa as hosts. Image: PopPulseSA

Source: Instagram

Dineo Langa rallies behind mom KG Moeketsi following SAFM dismissal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Dineo Langa publicly supported her mother, KG Moeketsi, after the veteran broadcaster detailed her dismissal from SAFM and legal plans.

KG Moeketsi alleged she was treated unfairly during an internal investigation that ended with her contract being terminated.

The former radio host is seeking public support to fund a High Court challenge against her former employers.

Source: Briefly News