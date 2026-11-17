Netflix fans are not happy with the South African men who are taking part in the Love is Blind: South Africa TV show

Fans of the reality TV show took to social media on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, to demand a recast of the male cast

The upcoming reality TV show will be hosted by fan-favourite actress Dineo Langa and her husband Solo Langa

Netflix reveals the male and female cast of 'Love is Blind: South Africa'. Images: DineoLanga

Source: UGC

Netflix confirmed the cast of Love is Blind: South Africa on its social media platforms on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

The show, which will be hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa this December, trended on social media this week when the channel dropped the trailer on its social media platforms.

Entertainment commentator Nozipho Mashaba shared photos of the cast members on her X account on Tuesday, 17 November.

"Meet the cast of Love Is Blind: South Africa coming to your screens on the 4th of December 2026. Hosted by Solo and Dineo Langa," she wrote.

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South Africans react to the cast

@SyntaxSavvyy said:

"South Africa is experiencing a serious shortage of handsome men."

@Bontle_M1 reacted:

"These men? Bottom of the barrel."

@_kendrick__ wrote:

"The men are so chopped, and it’s so concerning."

@Zainabouski responded:

"That Tloks guy was on date my family like 50 times, kanti what’s his obsession with dating shows?"

@__mapontsa replied:

"Aii, the men are so… awoa man."

@llee_maile said:

"We didn't need to see this reveal, though. The trailer is enough. And also, yuuu mabi lamadoda."

@n4l3cvnt responded:

"Eish, good luck to the girlies with these gents lmao."

@ubigjess reacted:

"Where are the whites, Indians, coloured, and overall handsome men? Rainbow nation or nah?"

@Alexi5119491885

"They chose ugly men on purpose to show vele ukuthi love is not blind."

Netflix unveils the contestants of 'Love is Blind: South Africa'. Image: DineoLanga

Source: Instagram

Netflix South Africa announces new slate with Love Is Blind, Blood Legacy season 2

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Netflix South Africa revealed a packed new content lineup featuring local series, reality shows, and major production partnerships.

The slate includes hotly anticipated returns like Marked Season 2 and Tuiskoms Season 2, alongside brand-new titles Love Is Blind: South Africa.

The first African edition of the global format will be hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa.

Source: Briefly News