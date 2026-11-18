A 2023 episode of The Simpsons featured a diary entry about a major blackout dated 17 November, a date that has since arrived

The clip resurfaced as several major US organisations reportedly experienced disruptions, including Microsoft and the FAA

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some joking the animated series had pulled off another uncanny prediction

'The Simpsons’ allegedly predicted the November 17 Blackout in a 2023 episode. Image: tmztv

Source: Instagram

The Simpsons has sparked another round of online chatter, with a resurfaced clip from a 2023 episode sending fans into a frenzy over what some are calling the show's latest real-world prediction.

The episode in question is It's a Blunderful Life, Season 35, Episode 7, which originally aired on Fox on 19 November 2023. In one particular scene, a future version of Lisa Simpson writes a diary entry recalling an event she describes as "The Great Blackout", a catastrophic power failure that nearly brought Springfield to its knees. The entry is dated 17 November, and with that date falling on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the clip has found a new audience online.

Why fans are paying attention

The renewed scrutiny arrives against a backdrop of real disruptions in the United States. Microsoft services reportedly went down, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights, and the National Security Agency's classified communications network was said to have experienced an outage. While these events are unrelated to one another and there is no evidence of any single widespread blackout, fans were quick to draw connections to the animated scene.

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The long-running Fox series has built a reputation for seemingly foreshadowing real events over its decades on air. Its most cited example remains a sketch depicting Donald Trump as US president, which aired years before his first election win.

Experts and sceptics consistently note that the show has produced thousands of storylines over more than 35 years, making coincidental overlaps with real events statistically likely rather than prophetic. Despite this, the pattern continues to captivate audiences.

Watch the resurfaced scene from The Simpsons that sparked the conversation below:

Watch the viral Simpsons blackout scene on X:

What netizens are saying

The clip prompted a wave of reactions on X, ranging from genuine concern to outright disbelief.

@Martin_AI_ said:

"The Simpsons predictions have been right way too often to ignore. 17th Nov ehh? Okay..."

@Redzz1990 remarked:

"Makes sense Walmart has 'early Black Friday' deals Nov 13-15…I guess other stores will do the same… drain pockets and then shut everything down 🙄they don't even disguise the plan anymore"

@dardar1086 highlighted:

"'It's a Blunderful Life' is Season 35, Episode 7 of The Simpsons (production code OABF19). It originally aired on Fox on November 19, 2023. 👀"

@Noah_A_S shared:

"The Simpsons did it again, y'all! 🤣"

@ChrisBrownf7tk commented:

"It's definitely going to happen at some point, but it won't be November 17th; that's way too obvious. It will happen when it's least expected."

For now, fans appear to be watching the skies, hoping Springfield's fictional disaster stays firmly on the screen.

Woman predicts earthquake in South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a TikTok creator posted a video on 14 November 2026 claiming to have received a prophetic message about a major disaster hitting South Africa.

The creator raised questions about the country's emergency response capacity after sharing her prediction.

Source: Briefly News