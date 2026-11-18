A hilarious moment from The Four of Us has gone viral, involving fan-favourite Kgaogelo Makgoba's character, Mathapelo

Makgoba's character accidentally called her co-star by the wrong name, then fired back with a line that left him in stitches

The actress later took to TikTok to weigh in on what sharp-eyed fans had already suspected about the moment

Kgaogelo Makgoba reacted to her hilarious 'The Four of Us' scene with Thembinkosi Mthembu. Images: kgaogelo_makgoba.sa, thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

A scene from South African drama series The Four of Us has taken social media by storm, with viewers losing it over a moment that apparently went completely off-script - and took one of the lead actors completely by surprise.

The show boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Thembinkosi Mthembu, S'dumo Mtshali and Sindi Dlathu, but it is Kgaogelo Makgoba who has been stealing the spotlight as Mathapelo, a character fans have warmly dubbed "Mathaps."

The scene that broke the internet

In the clip that sent timelines into a frenzy, Mathapelo is wrapping up the signing of her employment contract in Banzi Dhlomo's office. As she gets up to leave, she accidentally refers to him as "Shaka" before catching herself. Banzi, played by Mthembu, stays firmly in character and snaps back in Sesotho: "Shaka is your father's behind."

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What came next, though, nobody could have prepared for. Without missing a beat, Mathapelo quietly replied, "I don't have a father," and walked out the door. Dhlomo's composure crumbled instantly, leaving him laughing uncontrollably in his chair - a genuine, unguarded reaction that made the moment all the more electric.

Kgaogelo Makgoba's character on 'The Four of Us' has been stealing the spotlight. Image: kgaogelo_makgoba.sa

Source: Instagram

Makgoba seemingly confirms it was all improvised

Makgoba took to TikTok after the clip circulated widely, seemingly confirming what many fans had already clocked.

"He really was caught off guard, ended up laughing for real," she shared, all but confirming that the exchange was entirely improvised rather than scripted.

Since joining the series, Mathapelo has become one of its most talked-about characters, earning a devoted following for her dry wit and impeccable comic timing. Fans flooded the comments to celebrate the scene-stealing moment.

baddaysareover said:

"I love Mathaps so much lmaooo. Can't believe she's listed under the supporting cast in the credits."

Malie_N laughed:

"Let me tell you, I too died at this. I'm convinced Mathaps writes her own script."

Samkela_ admitted:

"I watch the show for Mathaps."

lusanda1743123 added:

"Now that Mathaps is back, I'll watch it."

Watch the viral scene below.

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