Reality TV star Thapelo Ramoshaba has responded to social media reports that he lied about his age on Love is Blind: South Africa

Ramoshaba trended on social media this week when his age was questioned online

Social media users commented on Ramoshaba's statement online on Wednesday, 18 November 2026

'Love is Blind: South Africa's Thapelo Ramoshaba comments about his age. Image: Nozipho Mashaba

Source: Twitter

Love is Blind: South Africa cast member Thapelo Ramoshaba responded to social media claims that he lied about his age on the reality TV show.

The South African franchise lit up social media when it released the trailer for the upcoming TV show on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

The reality TV star set the record straight about his age on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

"NB! I have never lied about my age. I am Thapelo Ramoshaba, born 2000/10/30. I will always be who I am cos that's all I can be," he said.

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South Africans comment on Ramoshaba's post

asandasibiya_

So you guys filmed this 2 years ago?😭🥹

asavelaaa_

So this was shot 2 years ago? Interesting 👀

thobi_sbanda

Zakhala mos already

louisa_tshabalala

I’m just impressed I share a birthday with someone in this world! 😌

swan.8297574

5 more statements to come

brandonbarnardphotography

You are timeless to me! We got your back, my brother

_chubz___

bros up fr huh 🔥🔥🔥

kgalii.m

Ah ah ah ah

claudzbaby

Preach 🔥🙌 I can confirm, been one of my best friends since I was 6 years old !!!

thandiepoole

Nna ke weak nkabo ke ngadile show

thapelo_model

@iiammanana tell me about it

thapelo_model

@thobi_sbanda I'd rather y'all judge me knowing the facts

tumi_patricia

12h

Statements already? It's gonna be a long month😂😂😂

iiammanana

People are so boring, Yoh

'Love is Blind: South Africa' Cast Member Thapelo Ramoshaba responds to rumours about his age. Image: NetflixSA

Source: Twitter

Khaya Dlanga reveals how a Love is Blind: South Africa cast member nearly scammed Him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that content creator and advertising executive Khaya Dlanga stunned South Africans by exposing a Love is Blind: South Africa contestant.

Dlanga shared in a series of posts how the cast member nearly robbed him and his Coca-Cola colleagues.

South Africans criticised the dating reality TV show when it revealed its cast members online on Tuesday, 17 November 2026 Read more: https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/259403-khaya-dlanga-reveals-how-a-love-blind-south-africa-cast-member-scammed-him/

Source: Briefly News