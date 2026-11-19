'Love is Blind: South Africa' Cast Member Thapelo Ramoshaba Reacts to Comments About His Age
- Reality TV star Thapelo Ramoshaba has responded to social media reports that he lied about his age on Love is Blind: South Africa
- Ramoshaba trended on social media this week when his age was questioned online
- Social media users commented on Ramoshaba's statement online on Wednesday, 18 November 2026
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Love is Blind: South Africa cast member Thapelo Ramoshaba responded to social media claims that he lied about his age on the reality TV show.
The South African franchise lit up social media when it released the trailer for the upcoming TV show on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.
The reality TV star set the record straight about his age on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.
"NB! I have never lied about my age. I am Thapelo Ramoshaba, born 2000/10/30. I will always be who I am cos that's all I can be," he said.
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South Africans comment on Ramoshaba's post
asandasibiya_
So you guys filmed this 2 years ago?😭🥹
asavelaaa_
So this was shot 2 years ago? Interesting 👀
thobi_sbanda
Zakhala mos already
louisa_tshabalala
I’m just impressed I share a birthday with someone in this world! 😌
swan.8297574
5 more statements to come
brandonbarnardphotography
You are timeless to me! We got your back, my brother
_chubz___
bros up fr huh 🔥🔥🔥
kgalii.m
Ah ah ah ah
claudzbaby
Preach 🔥🙌 I can confirm, been one of my best friends since I was 6 years old !!!
thandiepoole
Nna ke weak nkabo ke ngadile show
thapelo_model
@iiammanana tell me about it
thapelo_model
@thobi_sbanda I'd rather y'all judge me knowing the facts
tumi_patricia
12h
Statements already? It's gonna be a long month😂😂😂
iiammanana
People are so boring, Yoh
Khaya Dlanga reveals how a Love is Blind: South Africa cast member nearly scammed Him
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that content creator and advertising executive Khaya Dlanga stunned South Africans by exposing a Love is Blind: South Africa contestant.
Dlanga shared in a series of posts how the cast member nearly robbed him and his Coca-Cola colleagues.
South Africans criticised the dating reality TV show when it revealed its cast members online on Tuesday, 17 November 2026 Read more: https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/259403-khaya-dlanga-reveals-how-a-love-blind-south-africa-cast-member-scammed-him/
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za